11/22/2021 at 18:23 CET

The Manchester United is going through one of its worst moments in recent years, the team that until this Sunday led Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has had a start to the season full of doubts regarding his game, after starring in a very good transfer market that closed with the incorporation of Cristiano Ronaldo, something that according to the ex of Arsenal, Paul merson it was not a good decision.

In a statement to Sky Sports, the Englishman assured that Solskjaer had a well-defined plan before the arrival of the Portuguese: “It was clear that they had a plan for the team, since the end of last season, when they were second. In summer they got Sancho and everything was clear, Sancho to a band, Rashford to another and ahead Cavani, with Greenwood adding also “.

The arrival of Ronaldo ruined all the work

Despite having a plan based on their young stars, the Red Devils did not have enough and went for their prodigal son, something Merson does not understand: “The last day they signed Ronaldo and that ruined all the work. With him they did not improve. United wants to be a counterattack team and with Cristiano you can’t. Bruno Fernandes, the best of the team, barely touches the ball now. TAll this has made Solskjaer fail. “

Secondly, Merson assures that he has total respect for Cristiano Ronaldo: “He’s one of the best in the world. But he’s the Achilles heel of his team. If United wants to win they have to play as a team, they don’t need anyone with 20 goals. ”

Thus, Paul Merson has exonerated Solskjaer of the failure of Manchester United and has loaded the responsibility on Cristiano Ronaldo, who he accuses of being the reason for the bad game of the English.