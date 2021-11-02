The news that Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo were expecting twins, caused a tremendous stir among the followers of both, as well as among their friends and loved ones. But the most excited — undoubtedly — are the couple’s children, who are waiting for the babies on the way. Besides that, the four children; Cristiano Jr., 11, Eva María and Mateo, 4, and Alana Martina, 3, they want to know the gender of their little brothers; Well, up to now there are two boys and two girls.

On her Instagram profile, Georgina published a tender photograph of her medical visit for an ultrasound and in the image you can see her mini companions, who are most smiling, wanting to see their little brothers or sisters, in addition to knowing if They will be boys or girls, or one and one. Along with the family photo, the model wrote: “Impatient❤️ ❤️”.

It could be that Georgina already knows the sex of the babies and is waiting a little longer to make it known, because she wore a pink knitted blouse, indicating that she is expecting two girls, but we will only know the sex of the babies until she decides to announce it or until the birth of the little ones.

Just by looking at the emotional faces of the children, it is evident that they cannot wait any longer to know the gender of the youngest of the Dos Santos dynasty. Cristiano could not help reacting to the cute image and posted an emoji: “🙏”. Apparently, the Portuguese-born footballer is concentrated in Italy, because soon he and his team, Manchester United, will face Atalanta, in the Champions League, in the city of Bergamo.

While ‘CR-7’ is delivered on the courts with his team, Georgina is at home taking care of the children, and the babies that are on the way. In a few months, in 2022, the family of six will become one of eight! To celebrate the news of the babies, in addition to Halloween, last weekend, Georgina went with the four children to an amusement park.

For Cristiano and Georgina’s family, the last few months have been one of intense changes, since at the end of August the footballer left Juventus in Turin to join Manchester United, a club he was part of from 2003 to 2007. This team change also meant a move, so the entire family packed their bags and moved to the United Kingdom, where they began a new chapter.