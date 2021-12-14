12/13/2021 at 18:59 CET

The capricious destiny will cite in February Atlético de Madrid and Manchester United to play the knockout stages of the Champions League. A duel with little written history and a lot to do. Or that in terms of clubs, because some of the players already know each other quite well.

It is the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has the colchoneros as one of his favorite ‘victims’. In his 36 duels against Atlético de Madrid, the Portuguese has scored them in 25 times, most of them during his stay at Real Madrid. Those days in white, Cristiano even scored a hat-trick in 2012 in the middle of Vicente Calderón, making his memory a very bitter image for the rojiblancos.

But perhaps the most painful chapter for Simeone and his family It was in the knockout stages of the 2018/2019 Champions League. The Portuguese, already with the Juventus shirt, had the arduous task of recovering the 2-0 that Atlético obtained at the Wanda.

The appointment on March 12, 2019 was in Turin, where 90 minutes were enough to destroy athletic hopes. His second triplet to those of the capital was worth to eliminate them from the competitionAll in the midst of a great controversy over Simeone’s gestures in the first leg and Cristiano’s dispute with the press.

Since then, except for a couple of clashes in the group stage, the story between the ‘Bug’ and the rojiblancos has calmed down. In the round of 16 of this edition the honeycomb will be shaken again.

They’ve only seen each other twice

Unlike CR7, Manchester United have seen almost no conflict with Atlético de Madrid. His only eliminatory was in the defunct Recopa de Europa in 1992, where, curiously, they also saw themselves in a round of 16 phase.

The first leg took place at the Vicente Calderón, with 52,000 spectators supporting the team of Luis Aragonés against the current champion of the competition led by the legendary Alex Ferguson. True to the style of their coach, the colchoneros came out to face the ‘Red Devils’, and a double by Paulo Futre gave the advantage that Manolo would finish off for the final 3-0. On track, in the return leg Atlético sealed the pass with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. They will want to repeat the same story.