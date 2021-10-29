10/29/2021 at 8:00 PM CEST

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the doldrums, his Manchester United does not display good football and individually it is immersed in his worst scoring streak in the league since his last season at Real Madrid. The Portuguese has already chained four Premier League games without seeing the door, a piece of information that confirms Cristiano is not in a good moment.

Its biggest drought since 2018

The last time he linked so many games without scoring was between matchdays 9 and 13 of the 2017-2018 season, the last time he played as a Real Madrid player, the team finished in third position and 17 points from a great Barça that added 93 points and a single defeat.

In Juventus he never added so many games in a row without scoring, even last season, where the Turinese finished fourth and almost did not fall to Europa League positions. At Real Madrid, during its prime, Until the 17-18 season, he never got to play more than four straight league games without seeing a goal.

The Portuguese has not scored consecutively against Aston Villa, Everton, Leicester City and Liverpool, where he received a harsh punishment from the “reds”, who humiliated United with a resounding 0-5.

Cristiano already knows what it is to have a bad streak in the face of goal with Manchester United, in the 2008-2009 campaign, the Portuguese did not score a goal between matchday 14 and 22, thus chaining up to eight games without scoring.

Ronaldo will have a chance to break this streak on Saturday when United visit the Tottenham Hotspur in London, a party that will be key to the continuity of Solskjaer and end the crisis on the red side of Manchester.