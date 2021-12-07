12/07/2021 at 09:58 CET

Ignacio Cabanes | Teresa Dominguez

The lawyer detained by the murder machista by Cristina BM, the 30-year-old girl found dead last Saturday in an attic on Conde de Altea street in Valencia, was allegedly cruel to his victim. Proof of this, and waiting for the forensics to conclude the autopsy, are the more than thirty stab wounds that the corpse presented. Pathology specialists at the Valencia Institute of Legal Medicine also try to limit the approximate time of death and if, as the researchers suspect, The young woman was slow to die while her presumed murderer fled, hanging down by the bleak of the farm and delaying the discovery of her body for about 24 hours. If it is proven that the victim was dying and that the death was not in the act, the accused would face a greater penalty for murder with the circumstance of cruelty and the aggravating circumstance of gender.

The alleged murderer would have used up three different bladed weapons to end the life of your partner, including a serrated knife and a chef’s knife. The victim had stab wounds all over his body, several of them defensive, although the brutality of the attack would also cause treachery, since he was an unarmed person and without the possibility of defending himself against an attack of such magnitude. Failing that today they continue with the autopsy, Cristina died of hypovolemic shock, bled to death by more than thirty stab wounds.

The head of the Court of Violence against Women number two of Valencia agreed yesterday morning the admission to provisional prison of Alberto LH, the 35-year-old lawyer and university professor arrested for this sexist crime. The judicial commission, made up of the judge, the secretary, the prosecutor and the defense attorney, traveled to the Doctor Peset Hospital to question the alleged male chauvinist murderer, who remains hospitalized due to the injuries he suffered after falling due to the blemished when he was treating of fleeing the house on Conde de Altea street after allegedly stabbing to death his sentimental partner at dawn last Friday. His goal was to get out of the house unseen for once he was looking for a supposed alibi that would take him away from the scene of the crime.

Sexist crime in Valencia: he stabs his 30-year-old partner. | Eduardo Ripoll

Cold and distant, the alleged murderer took advantage of his right not to testify and chose not to answer any questions. The judge of Violence against Women two of Valencia, acting as guard, agreed to his entry into provisional prison, communicated and without the possibility of bail, for a crime of murder, without prejudice to further qualification. The cause is instructed by the Violence Court on the number one woman in Valencia, who was on duty the day of the crime.

As already reported exclusively Lift-EMV, newspaper that belongs to the same group as this medium, this lawyer expert in Family Law and associate professor of the double degree of Criminology and Law, He was found wounded in the inner courtyard of an Italian restaurant at nine in the morning last Friday.. According to the version he gave, he had tried to break into the premises, taking advantage of the fact that he was a neighbor of the farm.

When the police arrested him for the alleged robbery, frustrated by the fall, the alleged murderer refused to take DNA samples, one more indicator that he was trying to avoid his connection with the crime of his partner, whose body was not located until the next morning thanks to the geolocation of the victim’s business phone.

The fact that there were no previous complaints by Cristina B. against her partner and finally the alleged executioner does not indicate that there was no violence and mistreatment prior to the murder. In fact, most of the fatal victims of sexist violence had never reported their aggressor.

In addition to the macho background that exists in all these crimes, the Homicide group of the National Police investigates whether the ultimate trigger for the crime was economic. As this newspaper reported yesterday, the detained lawyer had been in physical bankruptcy since 2019 and needed money from his girlfriend, a real estate developer specializing in the international market and from a good family, like water in May. In addition, the victim was about to collect an important family inheritance. A break in the relationship at this time completely upset the plans of the alleged macho murderer.

In the face of sexist violence, 016

The Telephone 016 serves victims of gender violence 24 hours a day, Everyday of the year. In this phone you will find the help of specialists in multiple languages. If you or someone you know is a victim of physical or psychological aggression, call, the number is not recorded on the telephone bill.

In case you need urgent help, on 112 Emergency teams will help you quickly.