11/09/2021 at 05:00 CET

Tamara morillo

Foul, sincere, funny. Trans icon and LGTBI symbol when few showed their faces. Melodramatic, “Ni puta ni santa” – as his memoirs, written successfully by Valeria Vegas, used to say – his life did not go unnoticed, neither did his death. The November 9, 2016 Spain woke up with the news: ‘La Veneno’ died at the age of 52 at the La Paz hospital in Madrid. Three days before, Cristina Ortiz was admitted urgently with multiple contusions and endless doubts. The hypotheses were accident, suicide and / or murder. Although the case was briefly closed, after nine days, pointing to the accident, the star’s family continues to defend that she was murdered. “We are not going to stop until the truth is known,” Trini Ortiz, her sister, told CASO ABIERTO, the events and investigation portal of Prensa Ibérica. They call the investigation a chain of errors and the whole process “very strange.” .

Last February, the judge he closed the investigations and ruled out the existence of a possible crime of homicide. The cause for Cristina’s death was closed. “We resort, and we will resort. As many times as necessary. We will go higher. We will go to the top one, and if they say no, to the top one. And if they say no, the next one. We will. we are going to make it known how ‘La Veneno died‘”.

Cristina ‘La Veneno’ in a file photo. |

A pool of blood

At eleven o’clock at night, the emergency services received a call that alerted that a woman was unconscious at her home. The sirens stopped in the Madrid neighborhood of Tetuán. When they arrived, they found Cristina Ortiz, ‘La Veneno’, unconscious. In the bathtub, a large pool of blood. At his side was Alin Bogdan, his partner for almost three years, and a neighbor, who was the one who gave the alert. ‘La Veneno’ was taken to the hospital and treated urgently. He had a severe head injury. Died three days later.

The official version – police, judicial and forensic – always pointed out that the star, allegedly, would have mixed alcohol and / other substances that night. The accidental fall caused severe head trauma. Doctors found a strong brain edema (swelling), so it was necessary to induce a coma. She had to be operated on urgently.

The report stated that there was no fighting or defense injury in his body that could make you think of a violent scene. It was the first contradiction that his family faced, who, upon arrival at the hospital, denounced that ‘La Veneno’ was full of bruises and blows on the legs, feet and head. They took pictures of it to prove it.

“It was white and bottled,” says his sister. “The photos were taken because I was crushed“He continues.” How can you tell me there was no violent episode? The head hits were like a baseball bat. It looks like someone was paid to get two hits. They made sure he died. Cristina was missing a piece of her skull, “he laments. He throws a question into the air:” Who has benefited from his death? You have to look at it, they are usually always the first suspects. ”

The official report was blunt: alcohol, sleeping pills, orphids and a home accident. Those conclusions did not convince them. “We had his body in a mortuary, paid for by us, waiting for a second autopsy to come. They didn’t. “

‘La Veneno’, in the presentation of his memoirs |

Nine days and many hypotheses

The investigation was fleeting. Nine days were enough for the first closing of a case whose echo still resonates. On November 9 ‘La Veneno’ passed away. On the 18th the file of the proceedings had already been signed. “The whole process was carried out quickly and abruptly, shelving in a short space of time & rdquor ;, they denounce their relatives in their open petition now change.org to ask for justice for her.

“The day after I died, I stopped by his house,” says Trini Ortiz. “Why not they sealed the house while I was in the hospital? There was blood in the home that they did not analyze. “The sister of ‘La Veneno’ raises another question:” When she dies, they give us the clothes. What clothes? Think What clothes? If they say that he fell when he got out of the bathtubWhy do they give us a cowboy and a shirt? Do you get out of the bath with a cowboy? ”

Everything closed abruptly. The family considers that “the speed, surely, has allowed many loose threads to remain. “The incongruities incite us to think about the superficiality with which the proceedings were treated and even a possible negative influence by your sexual condition& rdquor ;.

Alin, ‘the Romanian’

That he was the last to see her put him in the spotlight. The contradictions with the rest of the people who testified, more. Alin Bogdan, his partner, is in prison today for other crimes. As he explained then, he got home around eleven thirty at night and found Cristina lying on the ground, with a heavy blow to the head. So, he assured, he called a neighbor -the owner of the bar downstairs- and when this Cristina arrived she had fainted. Nearby sources – who testified – assure that at four in the afternoon they heard noises and screams at home from ‘La Veneno’. Alin didn’t call for help until nearly midnight.

One of the last television interviews of ‘La Veneno’ (Save me Deluxe). |

They also testified that fights were notorious: insults, blows. That night, Alin came down, they say forts nearby, with four large garbage bags discarding clothes – with blood – and towels. DNA tests were not taken, although at Cristina Ortiz’s house they found traces of blood that were not hers. A few days after ‘La Veneno’ died, her ex-partner was selling her dresses and earrings for 20 euros.

“I have slept with people with one finger moves Spain & rdquor;

Iconic. Without filters. They claim that fame found her. He never did a casting. He swept away with his self-confidence. With his meter eighty. Became muse of Pepe Navarro -in ‘Tonight We Cross the Mississippi’- and his fame was undeniable. He thought about the street and looked at it. His resume was created there. It was his school. Street prostitute, and honorable. I remembered it happily. “I loved prostituting myself. She was free, “she repeated on many occasions.” She was very fantastic, but she had very hard times in Parque del Oeste, “Trini told CASE OPEN.

He conquered powerful men. “I have slept with people who move Spain with one finger,” said ‘La Veneno’ to the media. Transgressive and without shame – she had no limit – between spotlights and saraos she knew how to move. It had gray stages. Little light and a lot of shade.

He reappeared with force before the media 37 days before dying. He had just published a book of his memoirs (I mean! Neither whore nor Santa). He fearlessly and initialized the identities of many famous people with whom he had had sexual relations. “They have threatened to kill me,” he warned in his presentation. Nobody was left: politicians, footballers and powerful people. For that reason, his environment has never ruled out that his death could be a reckoning or revenge.

Tribute to Cristina Ortiz ,. ‘La Veneno’, in the Parque del Oeste (Madrid). | EP.

Despite the struggle of their own, the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office opposes reopening the case for the death of Cristina Ortiz. They requested the reopening through expert reports based on private investigations. “The prosecution says it is not enough. They say that the photos, for example, were not taken in the correct way. A policewoman lent herself to help us, she told us that where she had to go she would go, because she sees police negligence. “In February, the same prosecutor’s office said no.” He doesn’t see it as important. The Prosecutor’s Office with ‘La Veneno’ does not give importance to anythingThey appealed, “but things in the Palace are going slowly.”

Cristina, meanwhile, rests. The Parque del Oeste keeps his remains. She asked for it. It is the place where she practiced prostitution for years, where the character grew up, where he was free. Where, in his own way, he was happy. A plaque remembers her, “Cristina la Veneno, brave transsexual woman visible in the 90s”.

Is not sufficient. “She deserves more, something with more taste,” says her sister. “That’s why I’m going to auction a dress of hers. With what I get, I’m going to put a statue in Chueca. It is the true place where she has to be. “The dress is the first and only one that Cibeles took on the catwalk.” When the show ended, she folded it and sent it to me. He said ‘I’ll send it to you in case you get married’. I kept it, “Trini recalls.” It’s been saved since ’97. I’m taking it out for her now. “