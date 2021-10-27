Updated on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – 16:04

During his speech at the table The greener energy organized by EL MUNDO, he also addressed the challenges of the energy transition and the reduction of polluting emissions by 2030

The world

The European Commission looks “with concern” at the rise in energy prices in recent months. This has been highlighted Cristina Lobillo, Director of Energy Policy of the European Commission, during his intervention in the debate Greener energy, organized by THE WORLD and sponsored by Ence Energy, Endesa and Electrical Network.

Lobillo has put the finishing touch to a debate in which personalities from the Spanish energy sector have met and in which they have confirmed that the EU’s energy autonomy bears the “green” label. The debate, integrated into the Green and Digital Europe Cycle which is celebrated on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the El Mundo website, has had the participation of: Rafael Gnzlez Snchez, CEO of Generation Endesa; Santiago Gmez Ramos, Director of Energy Management of Acciona; Luis Velasco, Director of Procedures and Environment at Red Elctrica de Espaa; Felipe Torroba, CEO of Ence Energy; Jaime Martn, Executive Director of Technology and Corporate Venturing at Repsol; Nuria Rodriguez, director of environment and social responsibility of Naturgy, and Carlos Ruiz placeholder image, Director of Sustainability and Risks of Enagas.

All of them have shared the challenges posed by the current energy transition, underlining the need to accelerate its pace in order to reach the objectives set by the EU in terms of reducing polluting emissions for 2030. To this end, they have called for homogenization of the existing regulations in Spain, which allow to shorten the times of auctions and the processing of projects of the administrations. In the words of Nuria Rodríguez, from Naturgy, “politicians have a 4-year agenda and many of the solutions they propose are very short-term, while what is needed are state pacts to tackle the challenges we face”

Another axis on which the discussion has pivoted has been decarbonization and its impact on employment. From Ence Energa, Felipe Torroba assures that it is a priority to “fix rural employment” and that this means looking for alternatives to the closure of power plants. For this, it highlights the importance of the integral use of other resources such as biomass, thanks to which “we have contributed to the conversion of the coal thermal power plant in Puerto Llano, now converted into a biomass gas plant. This has allowed us to maintain employment and take advantage of an infrastructure that already exists. “

According to the experts present at the table, in order for the necessary progress in reducing emissions to take place, it is necessary to encourage investment and public-private collaboration. A point on which the director of Energy Policy of the European Commission has also emphasized. “The energy transition is highly costly and according to our impact studies, to achieve the climate objective of 55% in 2030 the EU will need to invest around 390 million euros more each year in the energy system,” said Lobillo.

In her speech, Cristina Lobillo also presented the diagnosis made by the European Commission on the reasons that have led to the current rise in energy prices. “The most important cause is the price of gas in global markets. There is less gas in the EU, there is less gas storage. There is also less natural gas and fewer imports due to a number of international factors.”

This dependence on foreign gas is key in Europe’s dependence on market fluctuations. “90% of the gas we consume is still imported into the EU,” he stressed. “To the extent that this source of energy and other fossil fuels is less and to the extent that we can increase the percentage of renewable energy that we produce and consume, we will be in a situation of less price volatility.”

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more