The Hispanic-American athlete of the Cárnicas Serrano Athletics Club, Cristina Mcknight del Amo (Madrid, 8-10-95) will run this Sunday at the Valencia Trinidad Allfonso EDP Marathon which will be his first race on Spanish soil. Cristina, the daughter of a Spanish mother and an American father, went to live in the United States when she was 5 years old, and her short sports career has developed it on the other side of the Atlantic.

Cristina started running just 4 years ago, one day that the gym she usually went to did not open because of a snowfall, so she decided to go running for the first time. Since then he has not stopped running and training. In December 2019, he did his first marathon in which he achieved a time of two hours and forty minutes, which allowed him two and a half months later to participate in the American trials that gave places for the Tokyo games where he finished in 49th position.

Cristina is a true stranger to her rivals and to all of Spanish athletics since her case is unusual. The athletics federation itself did not know its history since it had never been federated or participated in national events. Four months ago the athlete met another Spanish athlete in Boulder, Carmela cardama, who was the one who encouraged her to tell her story to Cárnicas Serrano Athletics Club to help and guide her on her way to try to represent Spain in international competitions.

At 26, he dreams of being able to rub shoulders with the best national athletes this Sunday and fight for the next few years for represent Spain in international competitions. For Sunday’s race your goal is to be at a mark close to 2 hours 35 minutes, for this he will have the help of two colleagues from the Serrano Athletics Club, Nacho Cáceres and Alberto Lopez, which will act as hares. Cristina’s intention is to try tackle the minimum mark for the Munich Marathon European Championships in some marathon in the spring of 2022.

In his university stage at Michigan State where he studied Statistics, he played sports such as soccer, basketball or baseball, but never had any contact with athletics. A little less than a year ago he moved his residence from Michigan to the city of Boulder in Colorado, one of the cradles of American athletics, where he trains with the coach’s elite group. Richard Hansen.