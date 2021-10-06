The temperature was rising by digits inside the Center Esportiu Municipal Mundet (CEM Mundet, Barcelona) As the boxing evening progressed, since it began at seven in the afternoon with several amateur bouts, until the great highlight of the night was reached: the Spain Championship of the featherweight that faced Christopher Lorente (12-0-1; 4KO’s) now Jesus Antunez, in a fight agreed to ten rounds.

Encouraged from the stands by a hobby that filled the allowed capacity, following the sanitary protocol typical of the current times, both fighters wore each other and put on a great show. Cristóbal Lorente (25 years old, and who had not competed since last March 27 in the Navarra Arena in Pamplona, in victory over Dionis Martinez) quickly began to dominate the fight thanks to her prodigious left, demonstrating why she is considered one of the best in the Spanish boxing scene. Lorente controlled his rival at all times.

Lorente judiciously punished his opponent throughout the fight with his golden left

However, Jesús Antúnez (26 years old) was going to sell his defeat dearly. ‘Chispi’ –Whose last fight was in August 2020 in Marbella against Alex Mora– He sped up his actions, eating his adversary’s ground, but Cristóbal Lorente was not surprised, he found the right answers to his rival’s actions at all times. Always confident in his good footwork and his good left, Lorente was punishing his opponent with discretion, up and down

‘Chispi’ Jesús Antúnez began to press, accelerating the actions, but Cristóbal knew how to respond to the opponent’s actions at all times. He moved well in the ring, pulled out his left hand with solvency, was dominating his opponent, punishing him up and down.

Karla Mérida is progressing well

Another focus of the evening’s attention was on the fight between Karla Mérida and Serbian Marijana Dasovic. In her second fight as a professional, and after her great debut, Karla won on points, by triple score from 40 to 36, a unanimous decision to Dasovic. He clearly dominated and showed signs of his sporting evolution with respect to the first fight, which outlines a favorable scenario for 2022.

In the third round, the actions intensified. Cristóbal arrived in the third round with his cheekbone touched, worse towards the fifth ‘Chispi’ began to close his eye, as a result of the punishment suffered with his opponent’s left hand. Already in the sixth, Lorente punishes this part of the body with precision. of the rival, until it causes a cut above the eyebrow. The referee stopped the fight for the doctor to attend to him and the doctor stopped the fight. Therefore, victory by technical KO in the sixth round for Cristóbal Lorente, who thus proclaimed himself the new featherweight champion of Spain.

New success of the Barcelona boxer Cristóbal Lorente, from the gym KO Verdun, which can boast of counting on its list of boxers with a whole champion of Spain and a triple champion of Europe, in the gloves of Sandor Martin, and from the promoter BCN Boxing Nights.

