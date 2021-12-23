The decision of the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences, on which films will represent our country in the search to be considered by the Goya and Oscar Awards, will always be questioned, and in this 2021 it is no exception. There have been many negative comments made in the media and social networks, by critics and specialized press, pointing out above all, that it was a mistake to have preferred to send to Noche de Fuego – 95% of Tatiana Huezo, above Without Particular Signs – 100% of Fernanda Valadez, the great winner of the recent Ariel.

We recommend: Óscar 2022: Noche de Fuego, by Tatiana Huezo, is shortlisted to compete for Best International Film

Nothing more wrong and lacking in perspective. And not because the second lacks cinematographic merits to aspire to such a designation, but because they forget the nature of both festivals and these types of ceremonies, that if something they have made clear over the years, it is that they do not They have that as the only priority when making their selection, much less when delivering the awards. Everything, to a greater or lesser extent, obeys trends, political positions – we remember that golden palm at Fahrenheit 9/11 – 83% of Michael Moore—, and of course to a question of popularity, that is to say, the media noise that accompanies them as the date to announce the chosen ones approaches, as it happens with the aforementioned Oscar or Academy Award.

Continue reading: Review | Los Lobos: Study to overcome melancholy

A clear example of this is Rome – 99% of Alfonso Cuarón, whose commercial campaign intensified significantly as the final date approached. It is precisely in this sense that the designation of Night of Fire is valid – 95%, which in addition to having very little of having gone through the commercial billboard – so it will maintain the inertia for a longer time -, and despite its arrival on the Netflix platform; even today it continues with a strong stride in film events at the international level. We’ll see if the results end up giving the complete reason to the Mexican Academy and the firm that this time they have entered the awards game, but for now, the one that Los Lobos – 93% of Samuel Kishi, the film they chose to seek the Goya awards, whether it is in the nominations, has given them the first point in favor.

You may also be interested in: Sin Señas Particulares is rated as one of the best of 2021 by international critics

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');