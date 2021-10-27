10/27/2021 at 5:36 PM CEST

Joel xaubet

In the Bundesliga, 94% of players have the complete Covid vaccination schedule. Few footballers have not yet received the vaccine, among them is the Bayern Munich player, Joshua Kimmich. The German footballer assures that has doubts “about the lack of long-term studies” of the effects of the vaccine.

In Germany, there have been several names that They have asked Kimmich to rectify his attitude. The first was the chairman of the Standing Committee on Immunization of the Robert Koch Institute, Thomas mertens: “Certainly he is an expert in football, but not in immunizations and vaccines” he said when asked about the words of the Bayern player. The last to join the detractors of Kimmich has been German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer who urged the soccer player to rectify his words about the vaccine: “Think once more and get vaccinated! You are the role model of many, if you get vaccinated, many others will too.”

Kimmich explained his version after the last game

For his part, the German player spoke about his doubts about the vaccine after finishing his match against Hoffenheim, Kimmich He said he was concerned about the lack of studies, but did not refuse to receive the vaccine when he deems it appropriate: “I have some concerns about the lack of long-term studies.

However, I am aware of my responsibility and of course I comply with hygiene measures. I’m not an anti-vaccine, I’m not saying I’m not going to get vaccinated, I just have some doubts. “