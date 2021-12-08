Related news

“Terrible service. Hairs on the prawns and covered with food crusts from previous customers. Pass by ”. Thus criticized Cristina Seguí, co-founder of Vox, to a restaurant in Valencia in online reviews.

The comment wouldn’t matter much if it weren’t for the fact that he made it up, It was a lie. The owners, faced with such words, did not hesitate to respond: “We do not usually respond to comments, but this time we will do so because of your lies, because we have asked you for the Covid passport and because of your denial, we cannot allow it.”

That is, Cristina Seguí did not even enter the establishment because did not present the vaccination document correspondent.

The restaurant in question is the Galdo 26, a rice shop and a tapería located in the Arrancapins neighborhood and offering “traditional Mediterranean cuisine, fresh products, rice dishes, meat and fish from La Lonja”.

According to the score offered by Google for hospitality establishments, the Galdo 26 It has an average rating of 4.9 stars (out of a maximum of 5). This note has been decided by more than 2,000 people.

Legal passport

Since last December 3, the Covid passport is mandatory in the Valencian Community to access some events or establishments, such as restaurants.

The Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) gave the green light to the implementation of this measure, which it considered justified by the increase in coronavirus cases in Valencian territory.

From the restaurant they made their discomfort clear and even warned Seguí: “Because of this, we invite you to remove said comment from you and your friends or we will have to file legal actions.”

Despite being portrayed, Seguí continued his pulse on social networks and pointed out the restaurant to “discriminate” and “illegally deny entry to people who do not have a COVID passport ”, despite being a measure endorsed by justice.

The co-founder of Vox put a last tweet, which also highlighted, in which he warned that “from now on, all collaborators in the signaling, segregation, and marginalization of a part of society to create outcasts applying illegal norms and unconstitutional, they will be pointed out in this profile. I don’t care if it’s Margarita Robles or a bar. “

Since it was discovered that Seguí had invented the criticism and that she could not enter for not showing whether or not she is vaccinated against the coronavirus, the criticisms in networks have turned against her.

The VOX co-founder is not allowed to enter a restaurant for not presenting the COVID passport and what does she do? The normal thing: defame the business with all her brown pussy 🤢 pic.twitter.com/YXOnypR096 – Bérnar (@BernarGM) December 7, 2021

The geek ends up covered in defamation and everything. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0yPjlW5d63 – Isa M. (@isatulis) December 7, 2021

Follow the topics that interest you