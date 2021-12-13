For the latest installment of the Critics’ Choice Awards, the list of nominations was released in January this year to celebrate the award on March 7. On this occasion they have decided to advance a month by announcing the contenders just a couple of hours after the list of nominees for the Golden Globes was published. This time it is two titles in particular that are sweeping in various categories.

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast – 89% is a Critics Choice Association favorite with 11 total nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds, Best Supporting Actress for Caitriona Balfe, Best Young Actor / Actress for Jude Hill, also competing for Best Direction, Best Cast, Best Original Screenplay, Photography, Production Design and Editing.

His direct competition is Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of the musical classic Love Without Barriers – 100% who also garnered 11 nominations in total. As expected, one of the categories in which this film stands out is Best Direction, as well as Best Film, Best Cast, Best Costume Design, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Production Design and Editing.

Several of its stars also have a high chance of gaining recognition, counting on two young faces that will face off to receive the award for Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno. Rachel Zegler, meanwhile, will fight for the award for Best Young Actress. The two tapes that follow Belfast Y Love without barriers they are Dune – 75% and The Power of the Dog – 98% getting ten nominations each.

Licorice Pizza – 100%, by Paul Thomas Anderson takes its place on the list of contenders with eight nominations, accompanied by El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas – 70% by Mexican Guillermo del Toro who will also fight in eight categories. Much has been said about what Will Smith could achieve with his film King Richard: A Winning Family – 88%, and here it already got six nominations in total, just like the Netflix original movie Don’t Look Up – 65%. Among the favorites to win the award for best film are CODA: Signs of the heart – 93% and Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%. See the full list of nominees below.

BEST FILM

Belfast – 89%

CODA: Signs of the heart – 93%

Don’t look up – 65%

Dune – 75%

King Richard: a winning family – 88%

Licorice Pizza – 100%

The Alley of Lost Souls – 70%

The power of the dog – 98%

Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%

Love without barriers – 100%

BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage – Pig – 95%

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard: A Winning Family

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth – 90%

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye – 50%

Olivia Colman – The Lost Girl – 100%

Lady Gaga – The Gucci House – 73%

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos – 60%

Kristen Stewart – Spencer – 90%

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy kotsur – CODA: Signals of the heart

Jared Leto – The Gucci House

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – Love Without Barriers

Ann Dowd – Mass – 95%

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King richard

Rita Moreno – Love without barriers

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

Jude Hill – Belfast

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Woody norman – C’mon C’mon – 100%

Saniyya Sidney – King richard

Rachel Zegler – Love without barriers

BEST CAST

Belfast

Don’t look up

The harder the fall will be – 93%

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Love without barriers

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro – The Alley of Lost Souls

Steven Spielberg – Love without barriers

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin – King richard

Kenneth branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay, David sirota – Don’t look up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

BEST ADAPTED SCRIPT

Jane campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Girl

Sian Heder – CODA

Tony Kushner – Love without barriers

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bruno delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig fraser – Dune

Janusz Kaminski – Love without barriers

Dan Laustsen – The Alley of Lost Souls

Ari wegner – The Power of the Dog

Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast

Tamara deverell, Shane vieau – The Alley of Lost Souls

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Chronicle – 82%

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – Love Without Barrier

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune

BEST EDITION

Sarah broshar Y Michael Kahn – Love without barriers

Unite Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza

Peter sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Joe walker – Dune

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jenny beavan – Cruella – 93%

Luis Sequeira – The Alley of Lost Souls

Paul tazewell – Love without barriers

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune

Janty Yates – The Gucci House

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLE

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – 50%

The Gucci House

The Alley of Lost Souls

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Dune

Matrix Resurrections

The Alley of Lost Souls

No time to die – 83%

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%

BEST COMEDY

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar – 70%

Don’t look up

Free Guy: Taking Control – 96%

The French Chronicle

Licorice Pizza

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Charm – 98%

Flee

Luca – 89%

The Mitchell family vs. the machines – 97%

Raya and the Last Dragon – 97%

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Hero – 91%

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

BEST SONG

Be alive – King richard

Two Little Caterpillars – charm

Guns Go Bang – The harder the fall will be

Just look up – Don’t look up

No Time to Die – No time to die

BEST SOUNDTRACK

Nicholas britell – Don’t look up

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Jonny greenwood – Spencer

Nathan johnson – The Alley of Lost Souls

Hans Zimmer – Dune

