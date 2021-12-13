For the latest installment of the Critics’ Choice Awards, the list of nominations was released in January this year to celebrate the award on March 7. On this occasion they have decided to advance a month by announcing the contenders just a couple of hours after the list of nominees for the Golden Globes was published. This time it is two titles in particular that are sweeping in various categories.
Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast – 89% is a Critics Choice Association favorite with 11 total nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds, Best Supporting Actress for Caitriona Balfe, Best Young Actor / Actress for Jude Hill, also competing for Best Direction, Best Cast, Best Original Screenplay, Photography, Production Design and Editing.
His direct competition is Steven Spielberg’s new adaptation of the musical classic Love Without Barriers – 100% who also garnered 11 nominations in total. As expected, one of the categories in which this film stands out is Best Direction, as well as Best Film, Best Cast, Best Costume Design, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Production Design and Editing.
Several of its stars also have a high chance of gaining recognition, counting on two young faces that will face off to receive the award for Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno. Rachel Zegler, meanwhile, will fight for the award for Best Young Actress. The two tapes that follow Belfast Y Love without barriers they are Dune – 75% and The Power of the Dog – 98% getting ten nominations each.
Licorice Pizza – 100%, by Paul Thomas Anderson takes its place on the list of contenders with eight nominations, accompanied by El Callejón de las Almas Perdidas – 70% by Mexican Guillermo del Toro who will also fight in eight categories. Much has been said about what Will Smith could achieve with his film King Richard: A Winning Family – 88%, and here it already got six nominations in total, just like the Netflix original movie Don’t Look Up – 65%. Among the favorites to win the award for best film are CODA: Signs of the heart – 93% and Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%. See the full list of nominees below.
BEST FILM
Belfast – 89%
CODA: Signs of the heart – 93%
Don’t look up – 65%
Dune – 75%
King Richard: a winning family – 88%
Licorice Pizza – 100%
The Alley of Lost Souls – 70%
The power of the dog – 98%
Tick, Tick … Boom! – 93%
Love without barriers – 100%
BEST ACTOR
Nicolas Cage – Pig – 95%
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard: A Winning Family
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth – 90%
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye – 50%
Olivia Colman – The Lost Girl – 100%
Lady Gaga – The Gucci House – 73%
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos – 60%
Kristen Stewart – Spencer – 90%
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy kotsur – CODA: Signals of the heart
Jared Leto – The Gucci House
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – Love Without Barriers
Ann Dowd – Mass – 95%
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King richard
Rita Moreno – Love without barriers
BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS
Jude Hill – Belfast
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Woody norman – C’mon C’mon – 100%
Saniyya Sidney – King richard
Rachel Zegler – Love without barriers
BEST CAST
Belfast
Don’t look up
The harder the fall will be – 93%
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Love without barriers
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Guillermo del Toro – The Alley of Lost Souls
Steven Spielberg – Love without barriers
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin – King richard
Kenneth branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay, David sirota – Don’t look up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
BEST ADAPTED SCRIPT
Jane campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Girl
Sian Heder – CODA
Tony Kushner – Love without barriers
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Bruno delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig fraser – Dune
Janusz Kaminski – Love without barriers
Dan Laustsen – The Alley of Lost Souls
Ari wegner – The Power of the Dog
Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
Tamara deverell, Shane vieau – The Alley of Lost Souls
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Chronicle – 82%
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – Love Without Barrier
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune
BEST EDITION
Sarah broshar Y Michael Kahn – Love without barriers
Unite Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
Peter sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Joe walker – Dune
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jenny beavan – Cruella – 93%
Luis Sequeira – The Alley of Lost Souls
Paul tazewell – Love without barriers
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
Janty Yates – The Gucci House
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLE
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye – 50%
The Gucci House
The Alley of Lost Souls
BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
Dune
Matrix Resurrections
The Alley of Lost Souls
No time to die – 83%
Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%
BEST COMEDY
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar – 70%
Don’t look up
Free Guy: Taking Control – 96%
The French Chronicle
Licorice Pizza
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Charm – 98%
Flee
Luca – 89%
The Mitchell family vs. the machines – 97%
Raya and the Last Dragon – 97%
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Hero – 91%
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World
BEST SONG
Be alive – King richard
Two Little Caterpillars – charm
Guns Go Bang – The harder the fall will be
Just look up – Don’t look up
No Time to Die – No time to die
BEST SOUNDTRACK
Nicholas britell – Don’t look up
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Jonny greenwood – Spencer
Nathan johnson – The Alley of Lost Souls
Hans Zimmer – Dune
