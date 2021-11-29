11/29/2021 at 22:19 CET

The Croatian team became the first to qualify for the Davis Cup semi-finals after beating Italy in the quarter-finals in Turin. Borna Gojo’s surprise victory was followed by an agonizing victory for Sinner. The double was the final match but just before the decisive duel began Simone Bolelli had to retire injured and the Italian team was eliminated. A disappointment for the Italian fans who did not miss the appointment.

In the first game the surprise jumped since Borna Gojo, 276 of the ATP ranking, and usual in minor tournaments and in the previous rounds of the circuit, he beat Lorenzo Sonego to add the first point for Croatia. Gojo beat the local tennis player at the Pala Alpitour Stadium in Turin by 7-6 (2), 2-6 and 6-2, in two hours and 26 minutes.

Sonego, 27 in the world and this year champion in Cagliari, a merit that he added to the title in Antalya in 2019, the first he won, could not complete the comeback he started in the second set, when he accelerated after losing the first set in the tiebreaker .

Borna Gojo recovered his pulse in the final set, broke in the fourth game and resisted before the breaking opportunities that his opponent had in the attempt to re-balance the match. The Croatian who accelerated at the end and won the match did not yield.

Sinner comeback in the second game

Jannik Sinner survived the initial dominance of Marin Cilic and won 3-6, 7-6 (4) and 6-3. Cilic let the victory escape against the first Italian racket, tenth in the world, who was against the ropes when, after winning the first set, he served in the second to seal the victory and the passage of Croatia to the semifinals.

Sinner survived who made up the break and matched the heat he won in the tiebreaker. In the last set the balance was prolonged until the final stretch. Sinner was more certain. He beat Cilic and achieved the tie for Italy after two hours and 45 minutes of play.

The resolution of the confrontation was therefore in the hands of the doubles between the Italians Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini and the Croatians Nikola Mektin and Mate Pavic, but as we say, bad luck was primed in Bolelli and Italy was eliminated after retiring due to injury.

Croatia will play in the semifinals against the winner of the clash between Serbia and Kazakhstan that takes place on Wednesday in Madrid.