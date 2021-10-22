The French manufacturer presents its first 4G feature phone. All models, with a three-year warranty.

Crosscall continues with its development in the professional market by renewing its Core range of special mobile devices for professionals whose activity involves risks, as well as those specially designed for outdoor adventure. Like the rest of the range, the new models will have a three-year warranty

Among the general features of these new models and of the rest of the already known terminals are:

They are presented as an effective proposal for the replacement of DECT telephones or cordless telephones in order to expand the functionality in communications between workstations without limiting the physical range. The use of the scanner from the smartphone itself, through an app or a compatible lightweight accessory, offers better usability, at a lower cost, compared to industrial tools dedicated to reading and scanning barcodes. Ensuring employee safety through SOS / Man Down (Lone Worker Protection) functions is reliable with Crosscall thanks to the precision of its gyroscope and accelerometer, as well as accessibility with dedicated side buttons. Immediate access to PPT (Push-to-Talk) or walkie-talkie solutions to communicate with several employees simultaneously and instantly, without limit of distance or, going further, the compatibility with radio-type communication solutions in private networks, PMR (Private Mobile Radio), increasingly important in security, defense and industry sectors, ensuring that communications are transmitted with high reliability, fluidity, quality of service and accessibility, even when there is no mobile network or it is saturated.

Core-S4, Crosscall’s first 4G feature phone

It is an innovative and hybrid model between a key phone and a smartphone. The Core-S4 integrates the KaiOS operating system that allows access to the most common applications (WhatsApp, Facebook…). Equipped with the exclusive X-LINK technology that Crosscall launched in 2017, a magnetic connection located on the back of the phone, the Core-S4 is compatible with all accessories developed by the company.

A compact touch-tone telephone, with great battery life and very resistant, that responds to the needs of companies in the middle of the digital transition. With 4G and WIFI connectivity, and thanks to VoLTE and VoWIFI technologies, the CORE-S4 has all the main features to replace cordless phones, allowing companies significant savings that can guarantee communication in a simple way inside and outside The offices.

Core-M5, a versatile smartphone with AER certification

Equipped with a powerful processor (Qualcomm SM6115 octa core), the Core-M5 guarantees a smooth and optimal experience in both professional and personal environments. Its compact 4.95 ”screen and 18: 9 aspect ratio offers the perfect balance between ease of use and readability. Its two programmable side buttons, designed to be easy to use especially when wearing gloves, allow quick access to certain functions of the phone without having to unlock it, with a simple press.

The Core-M5 can also be used as a walkie-talkie with the CROSSCALL X-TALK application and the main PPT applications on the market for instant and simultaneous communication between several people. With a repairability rating of 8.8 / 10, the Core-M5 has one of the highest marks on the market, reflecting the brand’s commitment to offering its users increasingly durable phones.

Conceived and designed to last

Sustainability has been part of Crosscall’s DNA since its inception: the company designs resistant, watertight phones with a long-lasting battery, providing them with a 3-year warranty. Its promise of durability has been relevant in its business success, being a key reason for many companies and institutions that have opted for the French brand, such as recently the Gendarmerie and the French National Police, which will be equipped with 200,000 smartphones and 20,000 Crosscall tablets. .

Crosscall incorporates its own test laboratory

Crosscall has set extremely high quality standards to ensure the durability of its terminals. They all comply with MIL STD 810H, a military-use standard for electronic equipment. In addition to passing up to a total of 15 tests required by this certification, Crosscall has implemented its own set of tests: the Crosscall Standards, adding up to a total of 85 different tests.

To take its strategy further, the company has launched its own test laboratory, the X-LAB, at its headquarters in Aix-en-Provence. Equipped with innovative machines designed to reproduce extreme situations of use (tightness at 2 meters, screen breakage, bending, resistance to temperature, etc.), its objective is to push the products to the limit in terms of durability. These tests complement the outdoor tests in which the brand’s user community uses them in extreme real-life situations. The X-LAB enables Crosscall to fully internalize its R&D department at its Aix-en-Provence headquarters, where all its products are designed.

www.crosscall.com