12/20/2021 at 19:00 CET

Villarreal CF and Deportivo Alavés play this Tuesday at La Cerámica the postponed match of the fourth day of the league championship, a match that was postponed due to the situation of the South American internationals on that day, not being able to return with time to rest.

Both teams face this meeting with the need to add the three points to improve positions in view of their objectives, as the locals try to get closer to Europe, while the Basque team needs to win to get out of relegation positions.

After their last two victories, Villarreal has before them the option of re-engaging in the European fight, of which a few days ago it was off the hook by more than ten points. For its part, Deportivo Alavés has seen how Getafe’s victory has caused it to fall into the relegation zone, from which it would come out of winning at La Cerámica.

The Castellón team continues to count on the casualties of Rubén Peña, who had a clavicle operation; that of Francis Coquelin, with heel problems; Dani Raba and Paco Alcácer with muscular problems; and that of Arnaut Danjuma, with discomfort in his ankle.

Regarding the possible eleven, it seems that it will not have many variations from the one that won this Saturday, with the option of the entry of Manu Trigueros or Moi Gómez in the center of the field.

The Vitorianos, mired in a crisis of results, need to score points to escape from the relegation places and regain the confidence they lost after scoring only two points out of the last 15 possible.

To this must be added that the Albiazules have conceded at least one goal in the last seven games, which indicates that they must pay more attention to the defensive work of a team that depends too much on the state of grace of Luis Rioja and Joselu Mato to do damage to their rivals.

Javi Calleja continues to try to hit the key again to regain the strength that his team had two months ago and that put him back away from the relegation places where he is once again.

Florian Lejeune will return to the center of defense to form a partner with Víctor Laguardia. Tomás Pina has recovered from his injury, although everything indicates that he will not appear in the “eleven & rdquor; initial, but Ximo Navarro, injured, and Matt Miazga, positive for coronavirus, remain on the sidelines of the group.

Thus, the center of the field could once again be occupied by Mamadou Loum and Toni Moya, while it is possible that Manu García and Édgar Méndez will play again from the beginning to turn around the last two visits of the Basques to Castellón, from where they returned with two adverse results: 3-1 and 4-1.

Probable lineups

Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau, Pedraza; Capoue, Parejo, Trigueros or Moi Gómez; Yeremy, Dia and Gerard Moreno.

Alaves: Pacheco; Martín, Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte; Loum, Moya, Pons or Manu García; Édgar Méndez, Rioja and Joselu.

Referee: Valentín Pizarro Gómez (Committee. Madrid)

Stadium: The ceramic.

Hour: 19.00 hours.