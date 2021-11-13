Video game publishers SelectaPlay and Team 17 and the independent development studio NEXT Studios they put on sale the physical version of Crown trick next December 10 for Nintendo Switch and PS4.

The Crown Trick Collector’s Edition will include the original game, DLC, a set of cards, and the original soundtrack. The game will be released in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and France.

About the game

Crown Trick is an animated, roguelike RPG adventure featuring turn-based combat and an interactive strategy of skill elements. Master the elements to defeat enemies and discover the mysteries of this underground world!

In Crown Trick, you will play as Elle, a young woman trapped in the chaos of the nightmare world where the seams between dreams and reality are breaking. Restore balance and take down the evil Vlad alongside our faithful and sarcastic crown.

Crown Trick has been published globally by Team17, a publisher critically acclaimed for publishing excellent indie games such as Overcooked, Narita Boy, and Blasphemous. The title received a Metacritic score of 78 and 80 on the Playstation 4 and Switch respectively.

The collector’s edition of Crown Trick offers quality content to players thanks to the fact that Selecta Play has extensive experience in these types of editions, including the Collector’s Editions of Blasphemous (# 1 in sales during its launch in Spain in 2020) and Fighting Legends SNK.

Features: A whole new approach to roguelike strategy game. Synchronized turn-based combat, where every move is full of possibilities and every battle is a challenge. Explore the evocative dungeons of different scenarios and try to survive until the end. Create your own unique combat style and choose from a variety of over 40 active skills, 60 passive skills, over 30 usable items, and 170 special relics. Eliminate over 100 different monsters wielding 9 unique weapon types or up to 120 individual weapons in total. Dare to challenge more than 10 powerful bosses. Solve up to 60 mysterious challenges and puzzles. Experience randomly generated dungeons, weapons, relics, items, and challenges every time you start your journey. Reveal all the secrets and find the truth hidden behind the realm of nightmares.