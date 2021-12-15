The story of a family that was forced to leave the place where they lived because of drug trafficking stars in the Mexican documentary Cruz, by Teresa Camou, a stark account of violence and impunity in the country towards indigenous peoples.

“If these stories are not told and made visible, they disappear, they die. In Mexico there is a great wave of social cinema, you have to do it and gain a lot of strength because we can help a lot from our trench, which is art, ”says in an interview with . Camou, author of the film that is part of the Ambulante documentary tour.

Cruz is a father of a family who was forced to leave his home in the Sierra Tarahumara accompanied by all his loved ones after the death threat from drug traffickers.

“I have known Cruz for 25 years, we are the same age and we always say that we are twins. I met him defending the territory, its forests, teaching his people the Agrarian Law, Article 27 of the Constitution to organize themselves as ejidatarios in the Sierra Tarahumara, with a beautiful fighting force, I met his wife and saw their children born ” recalls Camou.

The intact image with which Camou describes his friend turned into impotence the day he learned that one of his sons had been killed after he had refused to work for the drug trafficker and that threats to end the entire family forced him to leave. their beloved lands.

The outrage of the director of Sunú (2015) led her back from Mexico City to her native Chihuahua to propose that she seek a different justice than the one that the absent state felt it would never give her.

“I told him: ‘I want to make a film as a tool of justice to make visible and as long as it is shown, told and known, it will not go into oblivion. I don’t want your case to end up in a file in a folder with a number in the police, ‘”he recalls.

Cruz dreamed of the answer, “the Rrámuris dream before answering,” explains Camou, and agreed, a moment since five years have passed for the film -which will be released this Tuesday by Ambulante digital- saw the light.

With Cruz, Camou joins her “new” work as a filmmaker with her profession as a puppeteer and storyteller based on animations as they tell the crudest moments of the story.

Although the first intention was to give visibility to the story, the director wants to go further by accompanying the film with a social impact campaign.

“I want to do political advocacy and support these families at the national level. We recently presented the film in the Senate with the first National Collective of Displaced Persons and Mexican NGOs,” says Camou.

According to the director, they have been in the process of dialogue with the Chamber of Deputies to push for a law that typifies forced displacement and that those who have suffered this type of situation can have the status of victims and with it, the defense of their human rights by part of the state.

The film will be available for free until Wednesday, December 15, on the Ambulante platform.

Source: However