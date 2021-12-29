

Cruzeiro hopes to get out of the crisis with the new management of Ronaldo Nazario.

Photo: Pedro Vilela / .

After being acquired by Ronaldo Nazario a few weeks ago, Cruzeiro has started its new era with important decisions, the first was to fire coach Vanderlei Luxemburg who had already had experience as a Real Madrid coach, the Brazilian team, among others.

This decision is due to the intention of begin to moderate the economy of the club that is in the second division since 2019, so they informed it by means of a communiqué. “In order to adapt the accounts to the budgetary reality of the club, the board of directors has been directed not to renew the contract of the current technical commission.”

Do not renew with the current technical commission. A nova equipe will be announced in the next few days. In parallel, other ties in the football department are underway. O Cruzeiro thanks immensely to all of you profissionais hairs services rendered. – Cruzeiro 🦊 (@Cruzeiro) December 28, 2021

The 69-year-old coach arrived at Cruzeiro last August with the intention of taking the team back to the First DivisionHowever, the failure was such that they were in position number 14 so now they must try to climb again in 2022.

This dismissal represents the first move made by the emblematic Brazilian club since it was bought by the ‘Phenomenon’ Ronaldo Nazario who also began his career at this institution in 1992.

Cruzeiro is going through a difficult financial situation, so the arrival of Ronaldo who will pay $ 72.7 million for 90% of the shares, means a significant injection of capital that seeks to change its spending methodology under pressure to rise again to the highest category of Brazilian soccer.

Ronaldo, who is also the majority shareholder of Spanish Valladolid, acknowledged when confirming the operation that he would have “a lot of work ahead of him,” especially to put the Cruzeiro’s finances in order, whose debts are calculated over 300 million dollars.

