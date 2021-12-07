A new week starts for the crypto market and in this summary we try to bring you up to date with the highlights of this day. Among the outstanding news is the arrival of Terra (Luna) to the top 10 cryptocurrencies with the highest market capitalization. The important thing about this movement is that it displaces meme currencies.

On the other hand, the new episode of the cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, cannot be omitted from the regulators. Now, the crypto firm will start a new legalization process in the United Kingdom. Despite the great odds of failure, the platform chaired by Changpeng Zhao seems determined to achieve that goal.

Another piece of information of great impact, although not officially confirmed, is the new regulation of digital mining in India. According to some portals, government actions could have consequences for the business in that nation.

These are the main crypto news of the day

As already highlighted, in this edition of December 6, we offer you the 5 most important news of the crypto market. Taking into account the dynamics of this sector, it is likely that, at the time of publishing this summary, there will be other news of greater relevance. For now, these are the headlines:

BitMart CEO promises to reimburse users for money stolen by hackers Terra Luna enters the top 10 of currencies with the highest capitalization El Salvador ecologist fears that mining with volcanoes will be too expensive Indian authorities would discuss a bill this week on cryptocurrencies, Binance will go for the UK license.

BitMart CEO Promises to Refund Users for Money Stolen by Hackers

One of the important news on this day for the crypto market has to do with the drama of the BitMart platform. Recently, on Saturday, it suffered a tragic attack by hackers who exploited a security vulnerability. The result was the theft of almost $ 200 million dollars from users in different cryptocurrencies.

The CEO of this firm, Sheldon Xia, announced today that they would pay users even with money from the platform. In a social media post, Xia highlighted that the incident was caused by the theft of the private keys to two of her hot wallets (online). The rest of the funds would be safe.

Terra Luna enters the top 10 coins with the highest capitalization

In the midst of the recent correction in the cryptocurrency market, Terra (Luna) took advantage of to sneak into the top 10. Now this coin, surpassing the popular meme coins (Shiba and Doge) in the race, is in a prestigious place in capitalization market. The recovery of this coin is marathon, even exceeding its ATH.

Although most cryptocurrencies are trying to rally, Luna does so at a well above-average rate. The price of the coin reached a whopping $ 86. At the time of writing, its price corrected significantly and is valued at $ 63 dollars. In parallel, its market capitalization reaches $ 24.5 billion dollars.

Among the most important crypto news of the day, the rise of Terra (LUNA) to the top 10 in market capitalization stands out. Source: TradingView

El Salvador Ecologist Fears Volcano Mining Will Be Too Expensive

The initiative to fuel Bitcoin mining with energy from volcanoes in El Salvador seems not to be well received by everyone. In this sense, the ecologist Ricardo Navarro, warned that the energy generated from this source (geothermal) is even more expensive than that powered by fossil fuel.

In this way, the activist joins the chorus of internal critics of the country’s policies related to digital currencies. He lashed out at the Bitcoin City project stating that it is unfeasible. Thus, he expressed, having a rich city just for being near a volcano is like making the same statement for being near a bank.

Indian Authorities To Discuss A Cryptocurrency Bill This Week

Another of the important crypto news of this day, points towards India. According to sources cited by important media, the authorities of that nation would debate this week a bill related to mining. The outcome of the discussion is expected to lead to a broad ban on these assets.

In other words, India would outlaw the use of cryptocurrencies as a legal form of payment. So far, the authorities are not in favor of extremes like the total ban carried out by neighboring China. Despite this, they seek strict regulation on the cryptocurrency market. Some supporters of these assets encourage the citizens of that country not to be intimidated.

Binance to go for UK license

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced a new round in front of Britain’s regulators. Despite the legal problems that led to the platform’s departure from that kingdom, its leadership seeks legalization. The information was supplied by the company’s CEO Changpeng Zhao himself.

According to this, the platform would be legalized in a period of 8 to 16 months in the United Kingdom. Despite the tensions between the two banks, CZ says that since the last episodes, relations have improved considerably. This year, Binance suffered a combined attack from regulators from different countries around the world, forcing the firm to change its irreverent vision.

