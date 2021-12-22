Key facts:

First crypto platform to officially partner with a professional women’s sports team.

ACFC seeks to create a type of soccer club that levels the playing field in women’s sports.

The Angels, December 22, 2021.- Today, Crypto.com, the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, announced its alignment with Angel City Football Club (ACFC) as a founding partner and official crypto and NFT partner of the team.

Deepening its relationship with Los Angeles and Los Angeles sports fans, the partnership is the first direct sponsorship of a professional women’s sports team by a major cryptocurrency platform.

Following the recently announced naming rights agreement for Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Crypto.com has partnered with ACFC to increase access and awareness of cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and Web3 technologies among Los Angeles soccer fans, ACFC players and around the world. This is to encourage financial literacy, independence, and financial empowerment.

ACFC’s mission is to create a different kind of soccer club that levels the playing field in women’s sports, mirroring Crypto.com’s mission to level the playing field financially through cryptocurrencies.

Crypto.com continues to find unique and impactful ways to invest in the city of Los Angeles, the Creative Capital of the World. Joining forces with ACFC, one of the world’s most forward-thinking professional sports teams, is a perfect fit as Crypto.com works to expand access to cryptocurrencies in diverse communities globally.

ACFC is leading the way in women’s sports, creating innovative partnership models and leveraging a diverse and dynamic group of owners that includes Alexis Ohanian, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, Uzo Aduba, Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm and more. The partnership will include a focus on community engagement, financial equity, and social impact initiatives.

“We are a community dedicated to building the future of the Internet: Web3. Powered by cryptocurrencies, Web3 will be fairer and more equitable, owned by builders, creators, and users. We are delighted to join ACFC as a founding partner, deepening our relationship with the City of Los Angeles while supporting a team that shares our values ​​and is equally committed to helping people achieve financial independence and self-determination. “ Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com.

“From day one, Angel City has been committed to being a leader in women’s football by promoting innovation that propels the game forward. This thinking has driven our decision making, from our community outreach efforts and our partnerships, to the staff we have hired. We continue to keep that promise every day. As an early adopter of crypto, today I am proud that Angel City continues to lead the way as the first professional women’s sports team to directly partner with a major cryptocurrency platform. This association is a turning point for women’s sports and signifies the growing recognition of the power and influence they wield. Alexis Ohanian, Founder of Seven Seven Six and Lead Founding Investor of ACFC.

“The key to Angel City’s goal of advancing equity for women is to empower them with the tools and resources to become financially independent. Given the speed with which Web3 and cryptocurrencies are changing our world, we want to ensure that women participate in the journey as investors and creators. The partnership with Crypto.com was a natural fit given its leadership in the space and mission to level the playing field with cryptocurrencies. We are excited to work with them to educate our community and gamers about cryptocurrencies and enable our players to use the power of NFTs to connect and build a deeper relationship with their fans. “ Julie Uhrman, cofounder and president of ACFC.

Last month, Crypto.com and AEG, the world’s leading live sports and entertainment company, announced a historic 20-year naming rights agreement to rename the STAPLES Center, owned and operated by AEG, one of the the most emblematic and recognized arenas of sports and entertainment worldwide.

The multipurpose arena, which hosts hundreds of annual events and serves as the official home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, the NHL’s LA Kings and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, will be known as Crypto.com Arena at as of December 25. This agreement also makes Crypto.com an official cryptocurrency platform partner of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Kings.

This partnership with ACFC is the latest in Crypto.com’s growing portfolio of global sports partnerships, including the UFC, F1, Paris Saint-Germain and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, with the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens, the sports team. electronic Fnatic and the Lega Serie A, the Italian Soccer League and Twitch Rivals. Upland Workshop worked in partnership with ACFC and Crypto.com to advise on this deal.

