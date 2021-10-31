With the intention that more people adopt cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, any date becomes an opportunity to demonstrate everything that we can acquire through Bitcoin. Today in the crypto Halloween we tell you some of the things that perhaps you did not know that you can get with Bitcoin.

Funeral services with Bitcoin

Yes, although it sounds disconcerting to talk about it, today this is a reality. And it is that through the funeral service provider CrescentTide it is possible to make purchases in these services with Bitcoin. In fact, there is an option for the toughest at Hodlers.

But in the United States, not only is this possible. In Argentina, there are funeral homes where it is possible to pay for the purchase of a funeral service. It is about, Cochería Rosario, the first in Argentina to accept cryptocurrencies.

In this case, customers can pay with the means of payment they want, the percentage they want, until they cover 100% of the service. In addition to cryptocurrencies, they have financing up to 18 installments, face-to-face payment with credit and debit cards or through Mercado Pago, transfer and payment in cash.

Trips with Bitcoin

One of the pioneering companies in the tourism sector in betting on cryptocurrencies is Destinia, which continues to accept payments in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, according to its website.

The first reason why someone would prefer to pay and travel with Bitcoin is because they have them available. But, for those who may not move so much with Bitcoin, but little by little are entering this world, it may be more of an emergency option. If you run out of cash or credit on your card, it’s a whole lot faster than waiting for a transfer or money order.

Credits to top up Microsoft accounts

Microsoft, the company that is assessing whether the next Xbox could be acquired with bitcoins. According to a survey of its users, it allows the use of cryptocurrency to recharge the accounts of its users.

According to Financial News, the credit could be used for a wide variety of its services, such as Xbox Live, Microsoft 365, OneDrive or Skype.

Gift cards

Gift cards are a quick way to give someone a gift, and there are websites that allow you to buy them. Among them we find Bitrefill, eGyfter or Gyft. In the case of the first, we can buy cards from platforms such as Amazon, Netflix or Airbnb.

Meal

Although the amounts are not usually very high, there are restaurants that accept payment with cryptocurrencies. In the case of Starbucks, for example, it is similar to Amazon, where payment can be made through third parties. A convenient place to find out where they accept it is Coinmap, which shows us a map of all nearby establishments that allow you to pay with cryptocurrencies, such as restaurants, coffee shops, etc.

VPN

ExpressVPN and ProtonVPN, two of the largest VPN services in the world, allow you to buy subscriptions using Bitcoin, which further helps to guarantee the anonymity of the transactions we make to surf the Internet safely.

Also for Halloween it is possible that in addition to the sweets, which by custom are usually bought on this date as gifts, preloaded plastic gift cards or even physical bitcoins with built-in QR codes can be added. However, the fastest and easiest method is to print a paper wallet and load it with all the money you want.

If you want more people to embrace crypto, one of the best ways to personally make sure it happens is to simply gift samples to anyone you can. And Halloween presents us with an excellent opportunity to spread knowledge and passion to the next generation.

