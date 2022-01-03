We know that the crypto world does not rest. We present you, a brief review of which were the most outstanding crypto news of the week, so that you do not miss any details.

Bitcoin could break $ 200,000 for a moment. NFTs will help brewers and farmers preserve Belgian beer heritage. MicroStrategy bought back BTC. CoinEx obtains MSB license in the United States. Billy Markus of Dogecoin reveals his DOGE holdings. Ricardo Salinas recommends ditching fiat money and buying Bitcoin. Elon Musk revealed the possible identity of Satoshi Nakamoto.

Bitcoin could break $ 200,000 for a moment

Crypto enthusiast Brock Pierce, who also co-founded Block.One, noted in an interview with Fox Business that current and expected inflation resulting from excessive fiat money printing would be the main driver of a rise in the price of the digital asset. .

“I won’t be surprised if we see a Bitcoin price of over $ 100,000. It’s even conceivable that it could break $ 200,000 for a moment. “

Also, the businessman pointed out, that Bitcoin could not truly provide a hedge against traditional assets due to its volatility and incomplete regulation. Nonetheless, it is still an attractive investment due to its high return compared to gold and real estate.

NFTs will help brewers and farmers preserve Belgian beer heritage

Regardless, the brewers and farmers of the Belgian Barrels Alliance (BBA) have partnered with Zeromint to offer non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Intended to preserve the Belgian beer culture and heritage recognized by UNESCO.

As part of the partnership, Zeromint will mint and offer exclusive NFTs on the GoChain Blockchain, which will be made available to international beer fans through the BBA. Indeed, the organization will carry out several projects to collect BBA’s NFTs around sustainability and the preservation of the Belgian brewing heritage.

According to the statement, the first Belgian Barrels NFT auction will be used to recruit 11 entrants to act in a BBA-produced film titled Belgian Barrels:

“The aim of the film project is to eternalize the history of Belgian beer through professional film production, which the BBA plans to promote and distribute worldwide.”

MicroStrategy bought back BTC

It was then revealed in a tweet from Michael Saylor that MicroStrategy bought back BTC, bringing its portfolio to around $ 6 billion.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 1,914 bitcoins for ~ $ 94.2 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 49,229 per #bitcoin. As of 12/29/21 we #hodl ~ 124,391 bitcoins acquired for ~ $ 3.75 billion at an average price of ~ $ 30,159 per bitcoin. $ MSTRhttps: //t.co/tNxDwaT8VD – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 30, 2021

First of all, MicroStrategy has added $ 94 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) to its holdings after purchasing the crypto asset at an average price of $ 49,229.

Ultimately, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, MicroStrategy bought 1,914 BTC between December 9 and December 29 for $ 94.2 million. Which makes his total holdings 124,391 BTC.

CoinEx obtains MSB license in the United States

Recently, CoinEx obtained approval for its MSB (Money Service Business) license in the United States. Approved by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

With this approval, it marks an important milestone in the entire history of CoinEx Exchange and also reaffirms its position as one of the leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms in the world.

Dogecoin’s Billy Markus Reveals His DOGE Holdings

I should add that Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, has revealed that he owns 220,000 DOGEs.

In particular, in a recent tweet, Billy Markus reminded Dogecoin fans that he is a regular member of the DOGE community. But, that is no longer in the project. However, he still has 220,000 DOGEs.

Another reminder: I am not speaking for Dogecoin. I am not in the project. I am a member of the community. I have 220k DOGE ».

Ricardo Salinas recommends ditching fiat money and buying Bitcoin

In addition to this, through his Twitter account, billionaire and Bitcoin defender Ricardo Salinas, shared a video in which he advised his followers to get rid of fiat money and buy Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. He said central banks are overprinting money.

«A little over a year ago I took control of my social networks, it has been a challenge, and I want to recommend three tips, one of them is to stay away from fiat money, from the dollar, the euro, the yen, to the Mexican peso. Since they are all the same story. It’s fake paper money, and central banks are making more money than ever. Invest in Bitcoin.

Elon Musk revealed the possible identity of Satoshi Nakamoto

Lastly, the billionaire businessman, owner of SpaceX and Tesla, suspects that the true creator of Bitcoin is a renowned computer scientist.

That is why, the one pointed out by Musk is Nick Szabo: «You can observe the evolution of ideas before the launch of Bitcoin. And see who wrote about those ideas.

In addition, he added: “It seems that Nick Szabo is probably, more than anyone, responsible for the evolution of these ideas. He claims not to be Nakamoto, but I’m not sure that’s neither here nor there. But he seems to be more responsible for the ideas behind Bitcoin, than anyone else.

As a curious fact, Sahil Gupta, a developer who worked as an intern for SpaceX and Tesla Motors, expressed that Musk is Satoshi, creator of Bitcoin. Since he had the resources, the knowledge and the motivation to do it.

