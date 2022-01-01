Traditional finance has had a lot to do with the behavior of the crypto market in 2021. Although there were many ups and downs, the trend over the past year arguably was somewhat positive. The crypto market managed to advance in different areas and this made it position itself much more strongly.

The thing is, officially a new year has arrived. 2022 only has a few hours and this always means changes, the point is that cryptocurrency experts still do not know with certainty what the future of cryptocurrencies will be. For many so far it is quite uncertain, but there is a possibility that the volatility is much greater than what we have experienced.

At this point there are many more questions than answers, because it is all about speculation and things could change drastically from one moment to the next, benefiting the market or hurting it in some way.

But if we rely on the data, according to the information provided by studies carried out last year, between December 2020 and April 2021, bitcoin had more than doubled in value, reaching about $ 60,000 during one of its best moments. . It is clear that the entry of 2021 was quite beneficial and the general question is whether this will be repeated in 2022.

The issue, and the big difference with the opening of last year, is that Bitcoin had registered a fall before the year began, this contrary to what happened last year. Bitcoin after the second half of 2020 began to experience a significant rise that lasted until the last day of the year and continued until 2021.

What happened this year is different, because since the arrival of December 2021, Bitcoin and the general market have been experiencing a very difficult moment that has taken the cryptocurrency below $ 50,000. Also, we must remember that the prediction of a new high to exceed $ 80,000 before the end of the year was not fulfilled, so the outlook for 2022 is not the best.

2022 could bring surprises

For many, although significant falls will be recorded during 2021, it is considered one of the best years for the market. The rise of bitcoin was exponential and one of the reasons for this is the growing interest of Wall Street in cryptocurrencies and institutional investment. For much of the past year institutional investment has grown stronger and pushed the overall market into first trillion dollars, then 2 trillion and more.

Another important point is that we cannot forget Musk’s presence in the market. Although before 2021 the most millionaire man in the world, CEO and founder of Tesla had spoken publicly about cryptocurrencies, his interference in 2021 increased. For quite some time he was posting tweets about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that caused their value to fluctuate considerably.

To this we must add the regulatory attitude of some countries. While China was pretty tough on cryptocurrencies by banning them entirely, El Salvador approved bitcoin as legal tender, bringing the conversation about crypto regulation to the table. In addition, China caused a large mining migration, moving much of the mining force to the United States, a country that although it has remained silent on the crypto issue, has a certain level of friendliness towards this asset class.

All this situation makes 2021 a good year, and some experts assure that this trend may repeat itself during 2022. Since a large part of the conversations about cryptocurrencies took place last year, many more people know about cryptocurrencies and a large number of them have decided to invest.

More and more retail investors believe that it is a good idea to invest in this asset class, payments with cryptocurrencies are increasing and knowledge of crypto is increasing. With this in mind, 2022 could be a great year for cryptocurrencies.

The market on the first day of the year

Although the uncertainty remains, the numbers do not lie and during the first day of 2022 there is positive movement in the market. Right now the price of bitcoin is $ 47,560, registering a 2.75% increase, and while it is not too much, it is still positive.

This trend has spread to all cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin has registered an increase of 1.87% reaching $ 0.17312 and the second most important cryptocurrency on the market has increased by 2.45% with a value of $ 3,767.

While it only goes a few hours from 2022, an increase like this is quite positive. And although it cannot be assured that the trend will continue throughout 2022, it is a great start.