Today ends a very interesting week for the crypto market with a marked bullish spirit, especially after the price movement experienced by Bitcoin (BTC) that took it to a new all-time high.

In CriptoTendencia we recognize that it has been a busy week with many news in the crypto market. Therefore, we bring you a summary of the most relevant for you to start the week on the right foot.

Bitcoin establishes a new ATH, inflation or adoption?

Although we have returned to the levels with which we started the week, on Wednesday the price of the leading crypto was positioned above $ 66,600.

Weekly chart of the price of Bitcoin (BTC) in which its last crypto ATH is observed. Source: CoinMarketCap.

At the time, the crypto community was given the boom by launching the first BTC futures ETF in the United States. It is worth noting that the market behavior around the new investment vehicle towards the leading crypto was particularly encouraging.

However, on October 22, JPMorgan analysts published a report in which they assured that the true driver of Bitcoin is inflation. According to Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, a strategist at JPMorgan, “by itself, the launch of BITO is unlikely to trigger a new phase of massive investment in Bitcoin.”

“We believe that the perception of Bitcoin as a better hedge against inflation than gold is the main reason for the current rally, which triggered a shift from gold ETFs to Bitcoin ETFs,” the analysts explained.

Regardless of whether the catalyst is the ETF or inflation, the news of Bitcoin has caused the bullish spirit to spread through the crypto market.

Thus, also this week, we reported how Tom Lee assured that BTC could reach USD 168,000 before the end of the year. According to Lee this will be possible if the ProShares Bitcoin ETF manages to generate $ 50 billion in its first year. How long will Bitcoin’s bullish spirit last?

The price of the leading crypto plummeted by the second on Binance.US

For a few seconds, probably eternal for some, the price of Bitcoin plummeted to $ 8,200 on the Binance.US platform, the American crypto exchange. What happened? A costly algorithm error.

Bear in mind that this is a drop of more than 87% in the BTC / USDT pair. These types of movements, even when they are momentary errors, are particularly important because they can affect the rest of the crypto market.

In fact, as we reported at the time, this crash saw the price of crypto fall slightly in other crypto exchanges.

Bitcoin ETFs start to gain ground

As we mentioned previously, on October 19, the first Bitcoin ETF began trading under the BITO label in the United States. Marking the moment that the crypto community had been waiting for years after multiple rejections by the SEC.

In particular, this crypto ETF tracks CME’s Bitcoin futures, consequently, it tracks how the community bets that the price of the leading crypto will move.

Overall, BITO’s first trading days have been extraordinary. So much so that within days of launch, this crypto ETF is at risk of becoming too popular. Why? Well, according to Bloomberg, the Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF is already close to reaching the limit of future contracts that the Chicago Mercantile Exchange allows it to maintain.

This brings with it problems, especially when it comes to the ETF’s ability to efficiently track the performance of the crypto leader, Bloomberg explains.

Additionally, on October 22, a new BTC futures ETF debuted on NASDAQ. It was the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF.

Grayscale bets on launching a leading crypto ETF

Following SEC approvals, Grayscale announced that it plans to submit a request to the SEC to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust fund, into a spot Bitcoin ETF.

However, once the application is submitted, the SEC will have it under review for a period of 75 days.

The significance of this news is that, unlike crypto ETFs already approved, Grayscale’s would be backed by real Bitcoins.

In a few lines

Binance held its 17th quarterly burn, removing nearly $ 640 million from its BNB tokens. Jack Dorsey says Square is considering building a Bitcoin mining system. Steam bans NFT-based video games and cryptocurrencies. US crypto exchange Coinbase announces Exclusive alliance with the NBA and all its partners, Walmart has partnered with Coinstar and Coinme to install 200 crypto Bitcoin ATMs in their US stores.

