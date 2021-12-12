The use of cryptocurrencies has reached everywhere, even the world of soccer. Recently, the gaze has been turned to a new phenomenon that is presented as a “dangerous” activity carried out by several well-known footballers and bitcoin, which is the cryptocurrency with the highest value and recognition of the entire cryptographic market.

Right now, the issue of advertising is quite controversial. From some people’s point of view, cryptocurrency is nothing more than a bubble and poses various risks to investors. For others, it is the beginning of a monetary revolution that, if used correctly, can generate positive changes in the economy and transactions.

The thing here is that there are a lot of people who consider cryptocurrency platforms and digital currencies to be high-risk speculative assets. In addition, its use is related to scams, theft, money laundering, terrorist financing and the possibility of running out of money in a fall.

This is something that has been widely commented on, but the problem is that its use may become massive thanks to footballers.

Soccer stars are now cryptocurrency stars

Cryptocurrencies, although not always considered in this way, are products, just like any other and must be sold. If a company designs an advertising strategy for a product to attract buyers, why can’t cryptocurrencies also do this? The whole problem has originated from they have chosen footballers.

In order to attract people’s attention, some cryptocurrency trading platforms have started to invest in quite expensive advertisements of which some of the best-known footballers in the world and the clubs with the most money are the image.

The intention of these platforms is none other than to sell the products they offer. Although for some investing in cryptocurrencies is dangerous, they want to erase this bad image by putting someone they know and trust so that the trust and interest of the footballer is transferred to cryptocurrencies and it seems that they could achieve it.

Although this is not the first time it has happened, the case that has sounded the most has been that of Binance and Iniesta. A few days ago the Spanish player made a collaboration with Binance, which is the most important cryptocurrency exchange platform in the world. This publicity was made on his social networks and public opinion did not take long.

What was more impressive is that although Iniesta’s followers did not entirely agree with the publicity, the National Securities Market Commission pointed out to the player that the assets he was promoting were related to some risks and that it was important to assume responsibility So far it is not known how much money Binance paid Iniesta for the publicity, but it was surely quite a high amount.

What has alarmed people much more is that the issue of advertisements has not only been by Iniesta, recently Binance made the announcement of alliances with some soccer superstars. These stars will be revealed every three weeks and among those selected are Suárez of Uruguayan origin and James Rodríguez, the Colombian soccer star.

Are the footballers responsible for the investment?

It is clear that these footballers were chosen because they generate admiration in the fans. These are role models and like it or not, what they do may be repeated by fans and this is something that Binance has noticed and is taking advantage of.

Right now it is being said that the players have the responsibility for all the young people who admire him and who can imitate him. Now, this does not represent a problem when it comes to a hairstyle or the way of dressing, in this case we are talking about investment and a lot of money at stake that football fans may invest and then lose.

Since the Iniesta publicity came out, the criticism has not stopped for the players who are involved and who are attributed a responsibility that they really do not have. In this case, you are advertising such as a shoe brand, a watch or a T-shirt. And in the previous case, the responsibility to buy the shirt or not, belongs to the user, this also applies in the investment of cryptocurrencies.

And although there is some responsibility on the part of footballers in recommending the use of cryptocurrencies, if investors have losses, this will not be the responsibility of soccer stars. This is a completely foreign situation for them.