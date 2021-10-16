Bank of England Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Jon Cunliffe. He warned in a speech Wednesday that cryptocurrencies could trigger a global financial crisis much like the one that occurred in 2008. Unless strong regulations are implemented in the cryptocurrency market.

Cunliffe compared the growth rate of the cryptocurrency market, from $ 16 billion five years ago to $ 2.3 trillion today, to the subprime mortgage market of $ 1.2 trillion in 2008.

“When something in the financial system is growing very fast and growing in a largely unregulated space, financial authorities have to sit down and make decisions,” Cunliffe said.

Cunliffe acknowledged that governments and regulatory institutions must be careful not to react aggressively or classify new markets as “dangerous” simply because they are different. He also noted that Blockchain technologies offer a “different” perspective from traditional financial services.

However, he maintained that although the risks to global financial stability remain few, for now. The current uses of cryptocurrencies pose a concern for financial stability. Since most of these assets have no intrinsic value and are vulnerable to significant variations in their price.

Likewise, Bitcoin and Ethereum, two of the main cryptocurrencies, fell more than 30% from their price earlier this year, before recently recovering. Furthermore, they have proven to be extremely volatile since their inception. Prices are susceptible to a variety of factors, from comments from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to radical regulatory action by the Chinese government.

Bank of England sees crypto as lacking backing

Jon Cunliffe’s comments echo the statements of Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. In May, Bailey warned that cryptocurrency investors should be prepared to lose all their money. This is due to the lack of “intrinsic value” of digital assets.

“The world of cryptocurrencies is beginning to connect with the traditional financial system and we are seeing the emergence of many leveraged investors. And most importantly, this is happening in an unregulated space, ”Cunliffe said.

The UK Financial Conduct Authority also warned of the risky nature of cryptocurrency investments.

Cunliffe said the risk to financial stability could grow rapidly if the market continues to expand at this rate. However, the scale of risk will be determined by the speed of response of regulatory institutions and governments.

“Unsupported cryptocurrencies account for almost 95% of the $ 2.3 trillion market. Bitcoin, of course, is the most prominent example, but now there are almost 8,000 cryptocurrencies without any support. These types of digital assets have no intrinsic value, that is, there are no assets or commodities to back them. Cunliffe added.

Cunliffe also argued that in order for the traditional financial system to withstand large price swings, some investors will have to suffer painful losses. In order to avoid a chain impact on “the real economic system.”

“The question for the future is what could result if cryptocurrencies continue to grow on a large scale, and if they continue to integrate more into the traditional financial sector.” Cunliffe said.

Many regulatory institutions globally have begun to work to establish a public policy framework through which the exponential growth of cryptocurrencies will be monitored.

