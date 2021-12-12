During 2021, although there have been some important rises and falls, we could say that it has been a fairly positive year for the crypto market. Several highs have been reached and the price of various cryptocurrencies is much higher than what was estimated in previous projections and predictions.

According to a survey conducted by Natixis Investment Managers, which is a global agency in charge of asset management, it assured that the conditions for the market in 2021 were quite favorable. This happened after the main institutional investors decided to accept the use of cryptocurrencies and other assets during 2021.

The survey revealed that fund managers believe that crypto assets had managed to mature and that they could face some selling pressure for the year ahead. The survey we mentioned was conducted between October and November of this year. To complete the corpus, 500 institutional investors from various countries were taken and among them were 4 central banks, 20 sovereign wealth funds and 150 pension plans.

Is an adjustment coming in 2022?

The chance that the value of cryptocurrencies will adjust or there is a pullback is almost as likely as digital currencies will hit new all-time highs. Ensuring or predicting that something will happen to cryptocurrencies is sometimes almost impossible. For cryptocurrencies to go up or down, many factors are taken into consideration and the perspective you have today can change radically the next day.

But, although the possibility of a fall is as high as the rise, the results of the survey carried out show that institutional investors consider that in 2022 there will be a significant adjustment in the price of cryptocurrencies. According to this, at least 3-quarters of the institutions that were surveyed affirm that digital assets may have a certain level of danger when investing, especially depending on the type of investor.

This theory introduces that it is much more dangerous for retail investors to put money in cryptocurrencies than it is for institutional investors. It has already happened on different occasions that retail investors have put all their money in some cryptocurrency in the hope that it will grow, but they have lost a lot of money.

Also, in this survey it was revealed that only 28% of the institutions that were part of the study and that are currently investing in cryptocurrencies said that they planned to increase the amount of digital assets they had in their possession. They intend to do this the following year with a powerful capital injection.

Is the final fall approaching?

Every time the price of bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency falls, there is no shortage of theories about the definitive fall. This theory posits that at some point bitcoin will begin to plummet to zero. At that point, the losses will be very great and a very important economic crisis will break out. This is something that some analysts, critics of cryptocurrencies and billionaires have commented, who say they would never put a dollar in bitcoin or another digital asset.

If we put speculation aside, we can realize that during this year fund managers and many major institutions have started to be much more involved in cryptocurrencies. Also, many important investors have joined, a clear case is that of Elon Musk, who is the richest man in the world and who had shown his support for bitcoin, but has now partially changed it to DogeCoin.

The participation of institutional and wealthy investors has caused the investment and price of cryptocurrencies to increase. On the one hand, a lot of money has been put into bitcoin, but retail investors have also decided to put some money in various cryptocurrencies in the hope that in a few years they will become the new crypto millionaires.

An important point to consider is the role that regulators play in all of this. In the case of the United States, although the country is not the most friendly to cryptocurrencies, it has not had a negative attitude as in the case of China or India. This makes investors a bit more comfortable and confident with putting some money in bitcoin or some other asset.

In addition, we must take into account the presence of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. This has made investment in cryptocurrencies grow. While the trend may have changed in recent weeks, bitcoin is at a very good price and at press time its value is US $ 50,551.35. Although it is not at its maximum, it is a price that could give us some signs of prosperity for the following year.