The big winner of 2021 has been Shiba Inu, or at least the investors who arrived in the middle of the year to bet on her. But now that it has collapsed, it is time to look further and bet on new currencies.

If you are one of those who loves to put money in cryptocurrencies to try to get rich in a short time, surely Shiba Inu became your preferred currency during 2021.

The meme coin based on the famous Japanese dog, and which was born to counter dogecoin, suffered a growth never seen before in appreciation, reaching a 66,000,000% revaluation in just 5 months.

This caused some Shiba Inu investors to become wealthy overnight. Too bad that now the token is on the ground with no signs of improvement.

For this reason, today we recommend two new cryptocurrencies that, according to experts, can be a good alternative to invest in 2022. Let’s see them:

1. Avalanche: It wasn’t so long ago that Shiba Inu ranked above Avalanche based on its market capitalization. However, Avalanche displaced Shiba Inu in November and has not looked back since.

Now it is the twelfth largest cryptocurrency on the market, while Shiba Inu is number 13.

The key to Avalanche’s momentum is its unique architecture. Avalanche has three interoperable blockchains that allow you to avoid scalability problems and the high costs associated with some platforms.

Your platform already it can process more than 4,500 transactions per second. Its costs are super low. And no blockchain exceeds the Avalanche completion time (the time it takes for a transaction to be irreversibly added) of less than two seconds.

2. Kadena: The most likely cryptocurrencies to explode like Shiba Inu did in 2021 are those that are not popular. And among all the candidates to be exploited is Kadena, which looks like it will emerge in 2022.

Occupies # 67 on CoinMarketCap’s list of top cryptocurrencies. But with a market cap of around $ 1.8 billion, Kadena might still have plenty of room to run, even after skyrocket more than 7,800% this year.

This cryptocurrency platform has an impressive pedigree. Kadena was founded by Stuart Popejoy and Will Martino. The two developed the first JP Morgan blockchain together.

However, pedigrees are not as important as performance. And Kadena shines on this front. It can process 480,000 transactions per second. You can scale to higher transaction speeds as more chains are added to your network. Kadena’s performance has no ceiling.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

Kadena is also notable for its usefulness in the real world. Supports non-fungible tokens (NFTs), including NFTs fractionated they are not tied to a single exchange. And Kadena smart contracts are exceptionally safe as well as super low costs.

Without a doubt, if you have to put money in some little-known cryptocurrency in 2022, these two can be a good idea.