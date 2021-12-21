The year 2021 has been full of news about cryptocurrencies but not all of them have catchy names or important purposes. Some started as jokes and we tell you which are the most absurd that we have found.

Bitcoin or Ethereum are very famous cryptocurrencies that have taken over a large part of the digital currency market. With powerful names and a purpose that can draw attention to its logical background, they have come a long way.

Not all cryptocurrencies are like this. Lately Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have occupied a lot of news because of the surprisingness of their proposal. That two coins that were created as a joke make it to the top ten on the market has given much to talk about.

There are many more examples and below we are going to talk about the ones that have surprised us the most:

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.- They are two sides of the same coin (sorry for the bad joke) and they are very similar. Both were born as memecoins, that is, a joke cryptocurrency and do not follow a specific purpose. They have greatly increased in value in the last year, although some experts think that they will fall shortly.

Potcoin.- A digital currency whose purpose is power buy and sell cannabis anonymously. It is a solution for this type of exchange to be done legally, but safe and discreet for consumers.

In 2017, thanks to sponsored Dennis Rodman and an (unofficial) ambassador of peace from the United States who went to North Korea, they had enormous growth and continue to exist. They have competition by the way, there are more cannabis related coins like CannabisCoin, KushCoin, Bongger, Ganjacoinpro. So if you want to invest you have options.

Kodakcoin.- The photography company created this cryptocurrency in January to manage digital image rights and pay industry professionals to use your images. It will be used with Kodak One, a platform created by the company and tokens can be mined thanks to the Kodak KashMiner. In the end everything remains at home.

Dentacoin.- It was born in 2017, in the Netherlands, with the intention of being a tool to improve oral health around the world. I know would reward those who use the apps to improve teeth cleaning and you could also pay with it.

If you are thinking of entering the world of cryptocurrencies, here are some tips so that you do not run out of money.

Trumpcoin.- The former President of the United States could not stay out of this business. There are six million Trumpcoins and 200,000 of them were for the Trump administration when they were worth enough.

It wants to be used as an advocacy and support tool for the Trump administration. At the moment they have no value, but we do not know if he will stand for election again.

Putincoin.- Yes, the Russian leader is also involved. This cryptocurrency seeks to become a support for the country’s economy. It promotes itself by saying that “present and future technology, services and applications are and will always be free to use.” It hasn’t had much of an impact on the digital currency markets.

Whoppercoin.- Back in Russia, Burger King started giving in 2017 a Whoppercoin for every ruble spent in its restaurants. Knowing that to pay for a hamburger you needed 1,700 WhoppercoinIt didn’t seem very profitable.

Garlicoin.- This memecoin, based on a joke about the evolutionary superiority of those who eat garlic bread, came out in 2018 and was popular for some time. Its limit is 69 million tokens and they never finished taking off, as it happened with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Mooncoin.- The lunar currency has its own programming language (MoonWord) and seeks to become a tool for very fast exchanges. It has 384,000 million tokens, which also is the number of millimeters between the Earth and the Moon, in addition to using tools similar to other altcoins.

Like Litecoin, use Scrypt as algorithm. It allows you to be faster and more complex than Bitcoin for your transactions, although that has not made it much successful, unlike the most important cryptocurrency of all.

Every day cryptocurrencies land on the market with great ambitions, but these 5 in particular have a really promising future.

These cryptocurrencies may have somewhat absurd names but they are just a few examples of the craze for digital currencies. You can buy tokens from all of them and hope they get more value to sell, although there will be little movement in most of them.

The currencies that have grown the most this year are not on this list, except for the explosion of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, so if you want to know more about the best cryptocurrencies to invest, don’t forget to look through our articles.