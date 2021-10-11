The cryptocurrency market has suffered several ups and downs this year 2021 but valid conclusions can be drawn when investing in the long term. These are the coins that can grow the most next year.

If you follow the news of cryptocurrencies, surely you are clear that guessing how much they are going to grow or if they are going to sink is difficult although not impossible, since there are different indicators that can help us in the task.

Nevertheless, Getting rich rationally and without luck is impossible, since chance is part of this business, like everything that depends on the trust of thousands of people. And, in the end, we all end up getting carried away by the heart before or after.

But still experts are clear that there are certain currencies that are going to grow more than others, either because of its scalability, its history during 2021, its possibilities in number of transactions per second …

As we read in Business Insider, for this 2022 we have to take into account certain issues when investing.

That is why we are going to see the main cryptos and which ones have potential. Let’s go there:

Bitcoin: Despite being the most valued, it has a scalability problem, since the number of transactions that the network supports per second is 7 tpd. This makes many do not believe that he can grow much more, although his reign is not disputed. Ethereum: It emerged as part of the 2.0 generation and supports between 15 and 20 tps, which makes it much more useful in the long term. The bad thing is that there are not too many if we compare them with the capacity of credit cards that have 1,700 tps. It will continue as second but great growth is not expected. Polkadot: It is part of the 3.0 generation and is one of the cryptocurrencies that can truly scale to respond to the needs of the financial sector with its more than 160,000 transactions per second. It was created by one of the founders of Ethereum and is expected to grow a lot in 2022.

Cardano: We have already told you about it for its scalability and for its roadmap that is totally green and ecological. If the sector continues as it is, it could be the big surprise next year. Chailink: It could reach $ 48, which is a number to respect within cryptocurrencies, since right now it is at $ 27. The reason for its growth are the 76 new projects that the currency has closed this summer. Its future is very promising.

As always, These are the estimates of the experts, which may not end up being fulfilled, although by potential they should not be very far from what actually happens.

This decade will be the one in which cryptocurrencies convince and position themselves as indispensable currencies, or quite the opposite. We will see what happens in the end, see you in 8 years.