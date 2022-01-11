It seems that buyers are returning to the crypto market, there is still some negativity, but already several participants are benefiting. The ATOM cryptocurrency is one of those that begins to see a flow of buyers again, thus seeking to approach its all-time high.

At the time of writing ATOM is trading at $ 36.75, accumulating a gain of 4.37% in the last 24 hours, although maintaining a loss of 12.14% in the last 7 days.

Its market capitalization is $ 8.244 million, which is why it is ranked 25th in the Crypto Online ranking.

For those who do not know, this currency is native to the Cosmos network, which is a blockchain that aims to develop an antidote against expensive proof-of-work networks, offering as an alternative an ecosystem of interconnected networks.

As the development team itself comments, Cosmos has been one of the few projects that has fulfilled its roadmap, and they are already working on a new 2.0 route. Without a doubt, this is the main factor behind the great uptrend of this cryptocurrency.

Technical analysis of cryptocurrency ATOM as it approaches its maximum

In the weekly chart ATOM vs USDT we see the strong upward trend of this cryptocurrency in the medium / long term.

Unlike much of the crypto market, this coin has been on the rise for the past few weeks.

Now a medium-term momentum is developing. This rally is being hampered by resistance at $ 37.24, and if crossed, ATOM could quickly hit a new all-time high.

Technical analysis of the price of the cryptocurrency ATOM as it seeks to mark a new high. Source: TradingView.

Daily chart

From this time frame we see strong buying pressure from the ATOM cryptocurrency yesterday, which seems to be heralding the search for a new high.

The short-term trend even though it was put in jeopardy, is still in the hands of buyers.

The support defense at $ 34.22 tells us that the bulls want to push the price higher. In case it is lost, we could indeed see a further decline in the short term.

To confirm that buyers have regained control, the resistance at $ 40.06 must be broken.

