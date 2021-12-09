The world of cryptocurrencies is on everyone’s lips and many wonder if some of these digital currencies will continue to rise in the near future. Here we offer you a review of the most important ones so that you are well informed.

Digital currencies are going to be on everyone’s lips at Christmas dinners. Their popularity has grown thanks to the explosions of value that some of them have had.

It is normal that they attract our attention, being something new that seems to offer us a multitude of benefits. Although there has also been a lot of proliferation of cryptocurrencies that have fallen from grace without obtaining any real value.

To find out which currencies to invest in next year, we are going to leave you a small list with the most fruitful tokens and with the best projection for the year 2022.

Bitcoin.- This is the cryptocurrency par excellence. Its value has only risen (218% last year and 87% this 2021) and, except for some setbacks, it has been growing. It is considered the safest currency to invest. Of course, the price of their shares is very high, so it is only advisable for people with a lot of wealth.

Ethereum.- With a value that has increased by 733% over the past year, this cryptocurrency is second on the list of the most profitable. Supposed to be able to unseat Bitcoin soon. This is because at the moment it only raises its prices while others are falling. It could be a great investment.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

Dogecoin.- This coin has been the subject of countless news articles this year. It was created as a joke, but it has shown that if people believe in it, it can greatly elevate its value. It is the 10th largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization, although it has been plummeting lately. Maybe not the best short-term investment.

Shiba Inu.- Created in the same way as Dogecoin, this currency is based on Ethereum. It has the same advantages in its structure and has increased its market capitalization by 59,146,060% in one year. Your tokens cost very little and it seems that he has a lot of support from the public. It is difficult to know if it will collapse or end up taking off altogether.

Cardano.- As one of the first coins with proof-of-stake validation, its value soared in 2021. Your transactions use less time and energy, copying some Ethereum functions. Its value has increased more than 1,000% this year and that makes it an investment option.

Solarium.- Although not many know her, this year it has obtained a profit of 10,500%. This is an interesting opportunity for those who want fast transactions and make a lot of token movements.

XRP.- This cryptocurrency works on Ripple, where it can be used to facilitate exchanges between digital and fiat currencies. It is a value that has risen slowly but surely. If you want to make a long-term investment, we believe that this cryptocurrency could continue to grow slowly but surely.

Every day cryptocurrencies land on the market with great ambitions, but these 5 in particular have a really promising future.

Gitcoin.- This Ethereum token uses quadratic funding and other inventive means to fund and coordinate open source development. It is not the most valuable, but in this year 2021 it has grown by 590%. It could be at the right time to invest in it.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF.- If you are one of those who do not want to convert their money into virtual tokens, you can opt for ETFs. Are stock market mutual funds that change their value according to the capitalization of cryptocurrencies. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy fixes on the most famous coin and makes a lot of returns.

As you can see, there are many options. All of them carry some risk and it is possible that it can give some vertigo. What is clear is that if you want to put your money in the world of cryptocurrencies, they have to bet.

Our advice is that you look at the growth of digital currencies and that you do not put all your capital in a single option. You also have to be attentive to make transactions at the right time, so you will have to inform yourself non-stop.

We hope we have been of help to you. Surely in 2022 you will obtain great benefits from your digital tokens.