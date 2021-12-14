Interest in investing in bitcoin has grown exponentially over time. This has been motivated by some people who attest that the earnings are quite high. This is a group of people who are achieving their golden dream because they managed to obtain a fortune thanks to cryptocurrencies and do not care about anything else.

In social networks there are a large number of these people giving their testimonies telling stories of overcoming, of wealth, of opportunities and that can also be a vision quite far from reality, at least in the reality that the market presents at this time.

It is clear that people who have made large amounts of money investing in cryptocurrencies exist, but these are the ones who invested a long time ago in cryptocurrencies. And of course, investing in 100 bitcoins when it was worth just a few dollars and having kept these cryptocurrencies until now means a lot of money. Enough to consider yourself a crypto millionaire.

The thing is, right now a large number of people are entering the market with the sole purpose of becoming the new cryptocurrency millionaires. Now there are many newcomers and the problem is that the reality is different. A large number of these new investors have lost their life savings with the most recent crash of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

In fact, some market analysts say that one of the main problems in the market is that there is often too much talk about wins and big gains, but little is said about big losses. This sells an idea a bit removed from reality in which investors believe that it will all be profit when they enter the market.

And it is clear that the need to get rich has become a constant. For years being a millionaire has been an aspiration. Many people struggle to amass large amounts of money, but this is known to be far from easy. But it has been stated that if you invest in cryptocurrencies you can make big profits, which is true, but does not apply to everyone.

Becoming a millionaire is a must

Much is said about people entering the market to break free from the traditional economic structure and the control of governments. It is also widely commented that cryptocurrencies have become the alternative for people living in countries with inflation and inefficient economic systems, such as Venezuela and much of Latin America or several countries on the African continent.

Of course, the aforementioned cases are a reality, but one of the main reasons why new investors enter the market is because of the desire to become millionaires. This desire is completely legal, instinctively the human being wants more, wants more money, wants a bigger house, a more expensive car and sometimes nothing is enough.

Becoming a millionaire is an aspiration. And we see many billionaires who are role models. A clear example is Elon Musk who is the man with the most money in the world, there is also Cuban, Zuckerberg and an extensive list of people who have a lot of money and are a general reference when it comes to success.

Earning money and becoming a millionaire is much more complex than it seems, and with the issue of cryptocurrencies it has become a matter of faith and not a matter of intelligence. It is not about investing all the money in bitcoin, it is about investing it at the ideal time, and for some analysts the time to invest in bitcoin and obtain millionaire profits has already passed.

There are a lot of theories about what to do to become a millionaire and among all the alternatives, investing in cryptocurrencies is the most accessible. If we look at it from a simplistic point of view, cryptocurrencies are a decentralized asset that anyone can access. But what makes cryptocurrencies attractive is that they are fluctuating, so today a cryptocurrency can be worth 1 dollar and in 5 or 8 years it can cost 60,000.

And although volatility has been one of the most attractive elements for investment, it has also become one of the problems for people who want to invest because they would have to put a lot of money in a cryptocurrency like bitcoin and wait for the rise to be significant , but at this point, there is much more chance of a decline than a rise.

Several specialists on the subject deny that cryptocurrencies are a safe haven for investment in times of crisis. What they posit is that in reality cryptocurrencies have proven to be solely speculative, risky, and manipulable.

Is Bitcoin a bubble?

The theory that Bitcoin is nothing more than a bubble is a topic that has been widely discussed for a very long time. While some assure that it is not a bubble, others insist that it is and one of the examples they give is the rise in good times and the collapse when there is a small hint of trouble.

If we review the history of bitcoin during this year, we can see that the volatility has been quite high. The instability in the market has become very evident and the prices it has achieved are quite high, but at the same time with falls of more than 20% in short periods of time.

Due to this situation, it is believed that at some point the price of bitcoin will be zero. This right now presents itself as a possibility, but predicting this is quite difficult. It is not known for sure what will happen in the market tomorrow. We could wake up with a major rise that takes bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to a new high, or there may be a further decline.

This situation has caused the interference of regulators to be greater and central banks have more and more power. In the case of the governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, he has commented that he tries to stay as far away as possible from the issue of cryptocurrencies because he does not trust them.

The problem is that in recent years investment in cryptocurrencies has grown a lot. It is clear that people are preferring the more technological alternatives. It is estimated that several million Australians use digital wallets on their mobile devices.

This is not to mention that there are other problems related to cryptocurrencies, such as that presented by some exchange platforms. For the second time, MyCryptoWallet has crashed. This has left some 20,000 users without the opportunity to access their cryptocurrencies, losing money and showing serious structural problems.

And the point is that it is not a small market. During this year the general market managed to exceed one trillion dollars for the first time, then it exceeded two trillion to finally exceed 3. We are not talking about a small investment, it is about the money of many, many people who could lose everything.

If at any point the bubble bursts, it could be a complete catastrophe. Different market analysts say that this situation could put the macroeconomy in trouble and is something that regulators want to avoid.

Regulations could blow the bubble

Regulatory involvement has also grown. Several years ago they did not care in the least about cryptocurrencies. Now that they have grown a lot, they are a problem to be solved and a large number of countries have already begun to take action on the matter. And it is obvious that central banks and governments are somewhat nervous as cryptocurrencies threaten the permanence of the traditional economic structure.

So far, approximately 20 countries have banned or restricted the use of cryptocurrencies. The most important case has been that of China, which after several years of warnings has finally banned all activity related to digital currencies, affecting the value of the market and showing its instability.

A case that is worrying many investors is that of India, which a few days ago it was announced that new regulations are about to be applied for cryptocurrencies and knowing the regulatory history of the country, what is approaching is an important restriction for investment. This in India and with such an important market there, could mean major conflicts.

But it’s not just about India and China, regulatory concern is a general trend. It was recently noted that Australia is considering implementing regulations for cryptocurrencies. Although it is not clear what the country’s approach will be, it is likely that investment will be limited in some way.

And regulatory interest has turned massive for fear of a serious collapse. If this happened, the financial consequences would be unimaginable. The problem is that this is a latent possibility and although there is no certainty that it will happen, regulators are trying to prevent conflicts that may arise.

While you can get an idea of ​​how the economy would be affected by a general crypto market crash, this is something that is not known. That is why it is being recommended to stop investment in cryptocurrencies and investigate a little more. This is not to mention that central bank digital currency projects have become more common and they aim to compete directly with the power that cryptocurrencies are wielding in the economy. But for now the future is uncertain, and for some very worrying.