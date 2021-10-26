This week, cryptocurrencies achieved an all-time high of $ 2.614 billion in market capitalization. This has been fueled by a rally in cryptocurrency prices and the launch of ProShares’ first Bitcoin exchange-traded investment fund (ETF) “BITO” on Tuesday of last week.

This record in market volume came when Bitcoin rose in price to a new all-time high of $ 66,974, recently.

Bitcoin ETF traded mutual funds dominated the market last week, with a 98% share of all cryptocurrency-linked transactions.

The cryptocurrency market has achieved a new record in its market capitalization of $ 2.614 billion. Source: CoinMarketCap

This market phenomenon is the result of mediations between the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and investors. Allowing a Bitcoin ETF to be listed on the United States stock exchange and consequently attract a large number of investors interested in cryptocurrencies.

On October 19, the first Bitcoin ETF developed by ProShares went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘BITO’. After 8 years of filing with the SEC. In its first 4 days, the “BITO” ETF raised more than $ 3.5 billion.

Ethereum follows the path of Bitcoin

Last week, Ethereum also reached a new maximum price, positioning itself at $ 4,361, on October 21.

However, although the price of Ethereum rose, large funds from the cryptocurrency were mined for the third week in a row. The total funds withdrawn from Ethereum was $ 1.4 million, last week.

At the time of writing this post, the Ethereum price stands at $ 4,198.58. Source: CoinMarketCap

Likewise, other altcoins also experienced large increases in their market volumes, among which are solana (SOL) with a weekly volume of $ 8.1 million dollars, ADA of Cardano with $ 5.3 million dollars and the currency of the exchange Binance (BNB ) with $ 1.8 million.

VanEck ETF prepares to go to market

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF) will soon be added to the Bitcoin ETF market.

This week, VanEck, a household name in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, will debut. Thanks to repeated years of attempts with the SEC to launch its Bitcoin ETF.

The VanEck ETF “XBTF” will start trading as the third Bitcoin ETF in the US market. The VanEck ETF is expected to carry a 0.65% management fee. A much cheaper commission than that of the Valkyrie and ProShares ETFs, thus generating enormous appeal for large investors.

