With the growth of the use of cryptocurrencies, the market value of this asset class has increased, but the interest of criminals in using cryptocurrencies as a means to obtain large amounts of money illicitly has also grown.

This is a situation that has been occurring almost since the beginning of the first cryptocurrency several years ago, but it is something that has become a bit more serious, especially with the great growth that the market has had over the past year.

According to data recently offered by Chainalysis, which is a Blockchain research organization, commented that crimes that are related in some way to cryptocurrencies managed to reach a historical record of 14 billion US dollars.

What has surprised many people is the amount of money that is involved and the short period. These 14 billion dollars have only been registered during the past year. It is clear that the situation with cryptocurrencies is getting a bit out of control, which is why some institutions have asked the regulatory authorities to take action on the matter before the rapid growth of the cryptocurrency industry.

Illegal activities with cryptocurrencies do not stop growing

While we can recognize that cryptocurrencies are not only used for illegal activities as many media have reported, it is obvious that the level it has reached is one of the highest ever recorded.

As the data provided by Chainalysis shows, the cryptocurrencies that have been received from wallet addresses that have to do with illegal activities such as online fraud or not, the dark web markets and applications to steal data has had an increase of 80% year-on-year compared to the level that had been registered in 2020.

With respect to what we mentioned before, criminal activities that have to do with cryptocurrencies, so far only represent 0.15% of the total volume of cryptocurrency trade. There are still many people who use cryptocurrencies for completely legal activities, but the number is increasing. Although it is only 0.15%, this is the highest level that has been recorded in all history and regulators are not willing to give their arm to twist during this 2022.

And it is that not only illegal activities that are related to cryptocurrencies have increased. According to the same Chainalysis report, the total volume of cryptocurrency transactions during 2021 has skyrocketed to $ 15.8 trillion last year alone. This increase is five times higher than the data obtained in the previous year.

The reasons for this situation are diverse, but one of the most important is that during 2021 institutional investors and large companies who have decided to put large amounts of money in this asset class have been warmly welcomed. Already, the market is not only made up of retail investors, but it is full of large players who have supported the use of digital assets. This without mentioning that the use of NFT has exploded as well.

Regulators yet to act

Among the different predictions that have been given for this new year 2022, one of the most recurrent is that regulatory repression will be greater. And this is quite possible, especially since we have seen how in 2021 the first steps have been taken for many governments to become a little more restrictive with cryptocurrencies.

We cannot ignore that right now the crypto market is offering a lot of benefits for investors. There is hope of obtaining a lot of money with small investments, there is also a lot of comment about the ability of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin to protect people’s assets against inflation, but above all cryptocurrencies are still a very friendly place for those who have decided to use them incorrectly.

In many countries, concern about cryptocurrencies has increased. In 2021 the issue of money laundering, terrorist financing, economic stability and other situations has been discussed a lot. Regulators have realized that cryptocurrencies exist and in order to maintain control of the economy they will not let anything stop them.

The thing is, if governments start imposing restrictive regulations for cryptocurrencies, the losses could be massive for investors of different tiers, but especially for retailers who are just getting in and won’t be able to enjoy the big gains as older investors. .