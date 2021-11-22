On Sunday, December 12, from 1:00 p.m. local time, one of the most anticipated events, CryptoDay 2021, starts in Córdoba, Argentina.

After a very busy year for cryptocurrencies, the Córdoba Bitcoin community plans to close it with CryptoDay 2021. In fact, Cripto Latin Fest and the members of the Córdoba Bitcoin Club, organize this event in the mountains of Córdoba, Argentina.

“To build a better future, we must change the rules of the game. After all, Bitcoin came to do it.

Furthermore, «It is important to build educated communities in their proper functioning and usability. Together, to achieve a true social change where something that humanity seemed to lose, TRUST stands out.

One of the most anticipated, the CryptoDay 2021

In any case, with the passing of time, we see that more and more new conferences arise, which have to do with technology and the attention of companies. It is interesting to know their purpose and the advantages they can bring to those attending these events.

On December 12, the members of the Córdoba Bitcoin organization, together with the Cripto Latin Fest team, announce that the CryptoDay 2021 event will take place in Argentina. A space designed to address issues related to the use of cryptocurrencies, trading and Blockchain applications.

Very important, this edition of CryptoDay 2021 will take place in person and online. For which they will implement the proper control and biosafety measures for the prevention of COVID-19.

In addition to the cycle of conferences and the presentations presented, the event will also feature live music, stands, and coworking spaces. And a Cordovan barbecue for the attendees.

According to EnQuéInvertir (EQI), an important news portal about cryptocurrencies, some of the topics to be developed at the event would be: Blockchain projects, consensus protocols (Proof-of-Work (PoW) or Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Also, NFT, difference and similarities between tokens and cryptocurrencies and introduction to Trading.

What is the cost?

In-person, $ 40. Includes food logistics, snacks and t-shirts. Virtual, $ 2. Access to conferences. Private talks with the speakers. Free. Access to conferences.

It is important to highlight that the event will be of limited participation. With a cap of 100 people.

Why should you attend these events?

Ultimately, the opportunity to learn something new is one of the greatest attractions of attending conferences. Attending these types of events will be a change of scenery, rich in opportunities to meet people, new ideas and experience.

Never pass up the opportunity to attend an event. The investment of time and money will translate into valuable new contacts and a renewed focus, which will help you grow.

In short, for more information you can visit the official site of the CryptoDay 2021 event.

Finally, attending events can open many doors for you. The good thing about all this is that there is no longer a geographical limit.

I retire with this phrase by Jean de La Fontaine: “In all ages the little ones have had to atone for the foolishness of the great ones.”

Did you like the content? Share it

Related