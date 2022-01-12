Projects related to cryptocurrencies do not stop. Although the start of 2021 has not been the best for the crypto market, there is undoubtedly still a lot of interest, so the trend could change radically during the next few months. Now, the news that is attracting the attention of the whole world is from Cryptoland, an island that promises to be the future of the digital economy.

He has long been fantasizing about a place that is specially designed for lovers of cryptocurrencies and can practically live in the future. Now, there is a possibility that this will become a reality on an island paradise in the South Pacific.

On this island, two cryptocurrency enthusiasts plan to create Cryptoland, the next cryptocurrency paradise in the world. Although the information that is available so far is somewhat scarce and at times incongruous, Cryptoland is expected to be an island where the economy is based on cryptocurrencies.

Unlike the projects that Meta has, which is more of a virtual reality, here it is a completely realistic reality since those who wish to live there can move and have a life completely based on cryptocurrencies, or at least they can have a quite fun vacation, and all paid for with the popular digital currencies.

What is expected is that this is a site in which lovers of bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies can connect, network and create a community that is completely based on the use of cryptocurrencies.

The point is that this project is already underway and has attracted a large number of people, but the main problem is prices. As expected, this site will be quite exclusive and a residential plot costs exactly 319 ETH, which is approximately $ 1 million no more and no less.

If you are not interested in purchasing one of the 60 wealthy parcels, you have the option of purchasing a citizenship certificate which is not cheap either. The price is 0.1517 ETH which is roughly $ 500. And this is just the beginning, because each of the things that are bought or sold must be done with transactions with NFT.

On the island

As we have mentioned, this island is a physical space and not a virtual one. In fact, the island already exists and is not an invention of the creators. The original name of this place is Nananu-i-cake and it is part of the islands of Fiji that has long become one of the favorite destinations of billionaires. In terms of location, it is in the South Pacific and belongs to Oceania, so it is a paradise without a doubt.

The island in question is a private and quite expensive place, in fact, so far the island is for sale, this means that the developers have not yet made the purchase of the place, but they have begun to sell plots and citizenships and This is when the situation becomes a bit more complex and many people have pointed out that it could be some kind of scam.

The developers at the time of presenting the project commented that they had established a purchase agreement with the owners of the island, but this seems to be not true. On the website where you can see photos of the island, it appears that it is for sale for approximately 12 million dollars so this has aroused the suspicions of many people, but we will be talking about that later.

The multi-million dollar project

As expected, since it involves cryptocurrencies, this project would not be a small thing. There is a lot of money to be invested and things are expected to be very luxurious. So far the organizers have commented that the island will be divided into 3 large spaces, the first of which will be Cryptoland Bay, which is a site specially designed to receive tourists from all over the world who are willing to spend a lot of money on cryptocurrencies.

Cryptoland Bay will have different bars, hotels, restaurants and recreation sites so that tourists and locals can have fun throughout the year if they wish. This is likely to be one of the island’s micro-projects in which the most money is invested in order to attract more visitors.

Another microproject is The House of Dao, which is a space that will be used for the incubation of projects. Although this matter has not been fully clarified, it is likely that it is a space for research and other issues that are also related to cryptocurrencies.

The last will be The Blockchain Hills which is a space that has a total of 60 parcels. These are intended to function as residential spaces, as if it were a residential complex of millionaires, like the Hamptons, but on an island paradise and with everything paid for with cryptocurrencies.

Developers or scammers

Although for many so far they are the developers of a very important project, for another group of people this is nothing more than a big scam and therefore those behind the project are a couple of scammers who want to get hold of a large amount of money.

Leaving aside the way in which some refer to the developers of this project, Molly White, who is a renowned Software engineer and is part of the Wikipedia team of editors, dedicated herself to doing research on who was behind the great project and as a result of this investigation, it was determined that Max Olivier and Helena López were responsible.

According to the information that has been supplied by White, these two characters had been working on a magazine that had been quite successful, but had to close after a major scandal involving the paparazzi. While their past employment problems shouldn’t be an indicator to think this is a scam, White said Olivier had been trying to remove any information he had with the magazine, this in order to clean up his image.

Although these are the most visible faces of the project, they are not the only ones involved. Another name that has been found is that of Kyle Chasse, who is one of the protagonists of the video presentation of the project that has gone viral. Another godfather is Calie Shrem, he has a very famous podcast that deals with cryptocurrencies and the analysis of this asset class.

Is it a fraud or a big project?

Very recently the project was announced and this has generated many opinions. While a number of people are quite interested in everything related, others believe that it is just another scam. And the truth is that it could be, because although the presentation has been made, it does not seem to be as serious a project as it should, especially if we take into account the amount of money that will be involved.

Of course, the advertising and marketing strategy that have been raised is quite good. We are all talking about the subject, but there are some incongruities that have made the project look with some fear. One of the most striking is the apparent purchase agreement that the project directors have with the island.

This is a private island that continues to be for sale although the developers comment that they have a scheduled agreement. If the agreement had been made as they claim, the logical thing is that the website on which the island is being sold would have changed its status and the site is no longer for sale, but the possibility of purchase is still open.

Another issue that has made the chances of this scam higher is planning. According to the information available on the island, it is quite small and does not have the characteristics that a project as large as the one proposed by the developers can be carried out.

The plan is for there to be 60 homes, a tourist complex and a space for planning and research. The thing is, the island is just under a square mile. And for this site to develop, it takes a lot more space.

We cannot forget that although the project has not started and the island is still for sale, the housing plots have already begun to be sold and the price ranges from 1 million dollars, a modest amount for a piece of land in a place that does not has the space to build whatever is being sold.

In addition, according to some preliminary calculations, if the developers manage to sell everything they have planned, it would raise about 65 million dollars, which is a relatively low amount for what is planned. In addition to paying the value of the island, which is 12 million dollars, it must be invested in creating a house, hotels, restaurants, basic infrastructure, putting in electricity, creating drains and installing very high-speed internet so that users are comfortable.

This is not to mention that the plan is for the site to be quite luxurious and in addition to this, it is expected to receive tourists throughout the year. For the amount of space and budget, some are claiming that this is nothing more than a huge multi-million dollar scam.