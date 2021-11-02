11/02/2021 at 13:01 CET

Educating is Everything

“Well, they punished me and I didn’t turn out so badly & rdquor ;. “Do not hold him so much that he will spoil himself & rdquor ;. “When I was little they didn’t talk to me about empathy or ask my opinion, they did what their parents said and period & rdquor ;. “With so much talking about emotions you are going to make a soft & rdquor ;. “With that education, no wonder we are talking about crystal generation & rdquor; …

Today many comments of this style continue to be heard, which suggest the belief that emotional education makes our children unprepared for life. We confuse overprotection with offering unconditional love and support and talking about our emotions and our experts are clear about it: affection is a vital need and is not a sign of overprotection.

Affection and attention are needs, not whims that foster the existence of a crystal generation

“Giving affection is not an extra, it is not a luxury, it is to cover a need. And that is something that is still, unfortunately, hard to understand. We mistakenly think that if we cover them we are going to harm them, and it is just the opposite & rdquor ;, he counted the psychologist Rafa Guerrero in an interview in Educating is Everything. And this need has very clear biological bases, Guerrero continues: “We are mammals and social beings. And we need touch, to be hugged, to be reassured.

When someone is experiencing a very intense emotion, a simple hug calms them down. And it gives in a very interesting key, which perhaps those in favor of ‘hardening’ our children should take into account: “a mammal goes from dependence to interdependence (we depend on each other). But we have created a wrong idea of ​​the human being, we believe ourselves to be omnipotent, and we are paying the consequences & rdquor;.

Alberto Soler also has a message for people addicted to the phrase “do not hold the baby in your arms all the time, you spoil or overprotect him & rdquor ;. Alberto tells in a presentation in Educar es Todo that “it is impossible to overprotect a baby, because it is our responsibility to take care of them, protect them, be the intermediary between the environment in which they live and their physical reality & rdquor ;. In fact, says Soler, “we live in the world upside down. We are very concerned about overprotection in babies but then we have men in their 30s or 40s who are not able to take out a mortgage without asking their father or mother& rdquor ;. Or parents who have decided that “it has to be a totally autonomous baby, no arms, no breasts, but then they start with the plane to eat& rdquor ;.

Emotional education does not cause a crystal generation, quite the contrary

We usually hear that so much talking about emotions makes our children soft, but in reality it could be said that it is our emotional mismanagement that is behind the overprotection and that prevents our children from being autonomous. In fact, for Alberto Soler, overprotection has little to do with caring for a baby and has a lot to do with “our own fears as parents, that they do not let us go letting go as the child needs it. We are afraid that they will hurt themselves, that they will make mistakes, we want to prevent them from making the same mistakes that perhaps we did, but we forget that those mistakes are the engine of learning & rdquor ;.

In addition, Begoña Ibarrola reminded us in a presentation that good emotional management “brings well-being and helps prevent disorders: As we teach our children to manage their emotional world, we are giving them resources and strategies to know what they can do when they sit down. scared or sad, what potential does that sadness have but also how to help them get out of that sadness (we will be preventing depression).

We can help them to be optimistic, to live life with illusions, to see the positive side of life without denying the negative & rdquor ;. Emotional management, the famous psychologist and author of children’s stories reminds us, consists of “the ability to control and properly channel disturbing emotions and impulses & rdquor ;. And to channel these emotions and control them, the first thing to do is recognize and talk about them. It should be said more: Talking about emotions strengthens and enables us, it does not weaken us or make us less prepared for life.

Overprotecting our children is not talking about emotions: it is not letting them do what they can already do alone (even if they are wrong), it is educating from the fear of failure, it is preventing them from exploring out of fear of hurting themselves & mldr; Being overprotective “is not letting children do those things for which they are prepared. If we anticipate their needs, if we do not let them get frustrated from time to time and learn from those experiences when it is not so easy to get something, we will not be developing their intelligence. When we have them so in palms, we are creating a certain disability for their later life.& rdquor ;, as María Jesús Álava Reyes masterfully expresses in a presentation.

Acknowledging our fear of getting hurt, our fear of error or failure, and managing that fear can help us avoid being overprotective. Silencing or repressing that fear with the belief that talking about emotions softens us will only accentuate the problem.