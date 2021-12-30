12/30/2021 at 08:13 CET

Paloma esteban

Ciudadanos is open to supporting the Government’s labor reform, as long as there are no substantial modifications in the decree approved this week by the Council of Ministers. The party of Inés Arrimadas agrees that the text agreed with the social agents “Does not touch on any significant aspect & rdquor; of the PP law 2012, as denounced by the usual partners of the Coalition Executive, who see in the norm “more smoke & rdquor; novelties. Sources of the orange dome maintain that with the current text on the table they shuffle, at a minimum, abstention. The vote could end up being affirmative.

Although there have been no contacts yet, Citizens assume that they will receive a call soon. The party leader is clear that she will not take the initiative because it should be the government who seeks the support missing, but different leaders open to explore an alternative path that excludes ERC and EH Bildu.

In addition to the nine orange deputies, Pedro Sánchez would continue to need several votes to validate the decree at the end of January. As on other occasions in this legislature (for example, some extensions of the state of alarm in the worst months of the pandemic), there is a path with Citizens and the PNV that leaves out the republicans and the nationalist left.

Ciudadanos does not look down on the final result of the labor reform. On the contrary, taking into account that the employer finally entered into the agreement. Sources close to the party president assure that the most difficult position is held by the PP after having said with all the letters that the labor counter-reform is “smoke & rdquor; and that the promised repeal has not been carried out. “They have made it very easy for us to vote in favor saying that it does not change significantly the PP & rdquor;” they say with irony.

Casado assured that his party will rule against it because it will not participate in “rinses & rdquor; nor will it promote any policy that seeks to “counter-reform & rdquor; a successful labor law, such as that of the Government of Mariano Rajoy. All this despite the fact that there are voices in their formation that ask, at least, to weigh another position. The author of the 2012 labor reform was Fatima Banez, today president of the CEOE Foundation, which has given the green light to the agreement.

The orange party plan goes through thoroughly study the fine print (they state that there are issues such as the simplification of contracts or elimination of bureaucracy that are “exact & rdquor; to your proposal), and even other aspects that are identical to the work model that agreed with the PSOE in 2016 when they tried to reach an agreement with Sánchez after Mariano Rajoy’s refusal to appear for the investiture.

The vote, for now, is not decided. Even so, they rule out that important changes can take place after having closed a pact with unions and employers. “It would not make sense to involve the CEOE to undo what was agreed & rdquor ;, reflects another deputy of the group in Congress. In reality, the Minister of Labor herself, Yolanda Díaz, recognized that the objective of seeking parliamentary support to validate the decree it is not in any case to denature the text, and that it is in favor of incorporating improvements that do not arouse any of the parties, making it clear that they will endure to maintain the support of the employer.

The second vice president also stated that his aim was to treat “with special affection & rdquor; to the usual partners of the Government, in clear reference to ERC and EH Bildu. But the two groups have stated that if the labor reform is maintained in these terms, they will not be able to count on them. The Basque independentistas are the most forceful when demanding that they comply with the repeal. In the event that the Executive finally obtains the support of these two Citizen groups, it is seen out of the equation: “If they do it, it will be in exchange for concessions and then our endorsement is impossible,” they acknowledge.

Arrimadas herself reproached Diaz’s words for insisting on agreeing to reform with the nationalists. “If he listens with affection to them, it is because he does not listen to the vast majority of Spaniards. The Government knows what our measures are and if they call us, we will explain what we defend & rdquor ;, he settled in his balance of the political year this Wednesday just as Sánchez spoke from Moncloa, and opening the door to sit down and talk.

Ciudadanos played a decisive role in some negotiations during the state of alarm thanks to your support in the different extensions. Then he tried to negotiate the 2021 Budgets, completing the strategy of opening up to agreements also on his left so that United We could have less weight in the coalition.

The then vice president, Pablo Iglesias, was involved in tying the majority of the investiture to avoid the formula of pacts with Citizens. From that moment on, any rapprochement has been impossible, while Sánchez consolidated the support of ERC and Bildu. With the labor reform, the orange party is willing to reopen that waterway, also coinciding with the worst moment of its relations with the PP.