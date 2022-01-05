01/05/2022 at 10:26 CET

.

The leader of Citizens, Inés Arrimadas, has been opened to negotiate the labor reform in the parliamentary process: “We are not partners of the Government nor will we be but we will act always for responsibility“, he has said, warning that the reform may worsen if it falls into the” nationalist auction. “

If the Government calls them they will speak, he has assured in an interview in RNE in which he has insisted that it is not his proposal to change the work model, but share the concern of many social agents -has pointed out- that the adjustments that the pro-independence and nationalist parties may force end up damaging the text agreed with the employers and the unions.

Consider that there is much room to improve the decree law in order to “really” modernize the labor model Spanish, which is at the forefront of precariousness and youth unemployment, according to Arrimadas.

About the King Emeritus

He has also referred to the possibility of the King Emeritus returning to Spain and has pointed out that He does not believe that it is an issue that worries Spaniards at this time, but, in any case, he shares that generalized idea – he has affirmed – of recognizing the role of Juan Carlos I during the Transition, but also “there is a lot of disappointment” by the information that is appearing about his supposed irregular activities.

Of the electoral appointments scheduled in 2022, Arrimadas has indicated be “super convinced” that Ciudadanos will be decisive in Spanish politics, despite the fact that polls in Castilla y León, which holds elections on February 13, place his party on the brink of disappearance.

In Andalusia, even without a specific date and with somewhat more favorable polls, he wants to repeat the coalition government with the PP, he has pointed out that Juanma Moreno is resisting pressure from Genoa to break the Andalusian Executive.