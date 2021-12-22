12/22/2021 at 18:12 CET

Chus Mateo, who in the absence of Pablo Laso after testing positive for coronavirus will lead Real Madrid against CSKA Moscow in the match that will face both teams at the WiZink Center on the occasion of the Euroleague, highlighted the relevance of the Russian team.

“They are a rival of a huge entity in Europe, with a great history of Final Four and Euroleague won. They have some players in their ranks who have a proven quality that I don’t need to discover, “he said.

“It’s a team that plays at a high pace, has a lot of physique, they put a lot of hands on it, defend aggressively and catch you. They play at a high pace because from defense they are able to go on the counterattack and score very easily. They are people with points and it will be a difficult game, “he said.

Many casualties

The absence of Laso will not be the only one of the team since a covid-19 outbreak has weighed down the squad. The last to fall from the disease have been Anthony Randolph, Guerschon Yabusele and Juan Núñez. All of them have joined a list that already included the center Vincent Poirier and the French Fabien Causeur and Thomas Heurtel.

What’s more Carlos Alocén ended with physical discomfort in the last league match against UCAM Murcia while Alberto Abalde and Trey Thompkins are injured and will not be available either.

A lot of trouble like this for the white set, that despite this, he faces the day in the continental competition with a balance of thirteen victories and three defeats. This contrasts with that of the opposite, who will land in Madrid with ten wins and six trips.

With Final Four options

“CSKA is a team that always has a chance to reach the Final Four. He has been up for many years, with high-potential squads that always compete at the highest level. Tomorrow we have to show up, give everything and play a good game, “said Adam Hanga.

“We are playing well in defense, we have one of the best in Europe and we must continue in the same line. We have to be together and I think the fans could also play a very important role tomorrow, “he commented.

For his part from the Moscow box the player Nikita Kurbanov assures that they arrive with an optimistic mentality after the last duel while their coach, Dimitris Itoudis, regretted the problems that Real Madrid drags and that it cannot have all its troops.