

Cuauhtémoc Blanco was photographed with drug trafficking leaders.

The current governor of the Mexican state of Morelos and former award-winning soccer player, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, said that politics is a constant “dirty war”, after a photograph was disseminated where he appears with alleged drug traffickers, identified as leaders of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel.

“I am not a criminal, nor a pact with criminals, I will continue working to bring peace to the state. Better that the ‘narcopoliticians’ who are in the state worry. They are being investigated, I have nothing to hide, let them investigate me 100%, “said Cuauhtémoc Blanco after a public act.

“That photograph is one more than I have taken,” he added. “Dirty war?” They asked the former soccer player, who replied: “That’s right, that’s the politics and how I like the ‘trancazos’ (blows) I am going with all this 2022 against these characters who have done so much damage to the condition”.

This Tuesday the newspaper the Sun of Mexico published the photograph that “was verified”; In this one, the former Americanist, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, appears together with Irving Eduardo Solano, alias El Profe, leader of the United Warriors Cartel, who was arrested in February of last year.

In addition, the photograph also shows Homero Figueroa, alias La Tripa, alleged leader of the Comando Tlahuicas criminal group; as well as Raymundo Isidro Castro, alias El Ray, who was the regional leader of the CJNG cartel in Morelos and who was assassinated in October 2019 in a fight at the Morelos Reintegration Center.

According to El Sol de México, this image was captured shortly after Blanco took office as governor of Morelos on October 1, 2018.

For his part, Cuauhtémoc Blanco said that this type of issue will continue to appear in the media because opposition parties “are already shaping up for the 2024 electoral year.”

He also said that all the information he had on the people who are “involved in drug trafficking” in Morelos, “the narco-politicians”, he handed over to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

It should be remembered that in mid-September 2021, The Morelos Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office received a complaint against Cuauhtémoc Blanco and a network of friends and family investigated by the Federal Government’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

The complaint was filed a year after an investigation by the FIU and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) became known for an alleged corruption network of the collaborators of Cuauhtémoc Blanco, governor since 2018 by the Social Encounter Party (PES), an ally of the federal government.

Blanco is known for being one of the best soccer players in the history of Mexico, where he was the second highest scorer for Club América and the third highest for the Mexican National Team.

