After nearly 18 years in the sport, there are very few fights left to excite Cub Swanson.

However, there is one fight in particular that he has failed to complete during his career, and after the sensational KO of Darren Elkins last month, ‘Killer Cub’ continues to hope to make the fight of his dreams come true.

Cub Swanson expressed interest in fighting Urijah Faber. Both men began their careers in the WEC featherweight division. However, by chance of fate, they were never able to face each other inside the cage. This has led Swanson to want to turn things around, and get an honorary belt on the line.

“After fighting some new fighters, I was excited to fight Elkins. It was someone who had always been around, someone with a lot of great moments, someone my age. There were many times when I thought; ‘Ah, we are two veterans, we are going to give it our all.’ I think fighting Urijah is the same, but on another level. People love him, and people have loved me for years, so I think it’s a great fight. We must have fought many, many times, and we never did, so why not now? We should do it for an honorary WEC belt. If they already did an event for a ‘BMF’ belt, then why not? “

Faber was a mainstay of the featherweight division for many years, holding the WEC title from 2006 to 2008.

He then lost the title to Mike Thomas Brown, then came up short on two subsequent attempts to regain it. Faber dropped to 135 pounds where he spent the rest of his career. He had only one return to featherweight to fight Frankie Edgar in 2015.

By contrast, Cub Swanson competed exclusively at featherweight since joining the UFC. Nonetheless, the 38-year-old believes that he could move to bantamweight without a hitch, and would be willing to do so for this fight.

“When it comes to going down to 135, it was the easiest weight cut from 145 that I’ve had since my first couple of WEC fights. But it could have hit 140 on the scale pretty easily. I think 135 would have been difficult, but I think with a strict diet, it shouldn’t be a problem for me. “

“My plan is to go back to the gym once my hand recovers. I have several 135 teammates who are preparing for their fights. So, I want to maintain my weight, and help them. I want to see how my body works while keeping my weight a little lower than normal and see if it works for me. “

The big question here is whether Faber, who is semi-retired from MMA, will be available.

Faber hasn’t fought since 2019, yet he has stayed in USADA trials, leaving the door open for future fights that might interest him, and according to “The California Kid,” a fight with Cub Swanson would live up to his expectations.

“Honestly, I know he broke his hand, that might give me plenty of time to train. It could go down to 135 – we were supposed to fight in 2004, at King of the Cage for a thousand dollars. I think they were going to pay him a couple hundred dollars and me a thousand dollars, but that never happened. ” So Cubby, I am honored to be the fight of your dreams. Maybe we have to find out who the king of California is, I don’t know. “

A fight between Faber and Swanson would have a combined 63 wins and 37 years of MMA experience. Not to mention the 21 bonuses combined between the two (UFC and WEC).

Post navigation