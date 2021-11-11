The minister of Foreign Relations of Cuba, Bruno Rodrguez Parrilla, accused the United States government on Wednesday of being behind an opposition demonstration, which the authorities declared illegal, during a meeting with hundreds of diplomats accredited to the island.

The march, scheduled for next Monday, will coincide with the reopening of the country after 20 months of standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are not going to allow in any way that the permanent aggression of the United States to generate conditions of internal subversion, will spoil the party, Rodriguez told the diplomatic corps on the island.

According to the Chancellor, the demonstration is an “operation” of the government and officials of the United States and He assured that the sanctions against Cuba seek to suffocate the island, generating a social explosion to later present the country as a “failed State”, regardless of “the suffering” caused to the population.

Among the diplomats who were in the room during the Chancellor’s presentation, there were no representatives from the diplomatic headquarters of USA, open since 2015 but practically paralyzed since the government of Donald trump.

The organizers of the march refuse to be financed or oriented from some interest groups or the United States government and maintain that they seek to express their differences peacefully.

Rodriguez indicated by way of example that only in September Florida that promote activism in Cuba received six million dollars.

The march is a kind of continuity of others that took place on July 11 and 12 that surprised the government itself and took place without a clear organization. Thousands of people then took to the streets with demands as varied as the end of queues, shortages and blackouts to changes in the government.

Rodriguez argued that the march will not be allowed or the new constitution will be used -the protesters argue that the new constitution enables them to express themselves publicly- for a demonstration that seeks to destroy the revolution.

Cuba will allow from November 15 the gradual return of commercial flights, school attendance, flexibility in transportation and permits for businesses to open their doors without restrictions, except for sanitary protocol measures such as the use of face masks.

