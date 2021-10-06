The Cuban guy Andy Cruz, world champion, finished better in the third round and defeated American Keyshawn Davis 4-1 this Sunday to win the boxing lightweight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

With an elegant style, with good lateral movements, Cruz won the first round with damaging forehand on the counterattacks, However, the American adjusted in the second, hit good right-hand hits and matched the fight.

Cruz went back to his patient boxing and put together good combinations that closed with the right straight to take the fight in a rematch fight of the past World Championships.

That of the Matanzas boxer was Cuba’s fourth gold medal, after Roniel Iglesias won the welterweight division title, Arlén López, the light heavyweight, and Julio La Cruz, the heavyweight.

In the last match of the competition, in the super heavyweight final, Uzbek world champion Bakhodir Jalolov recovered from a lost first round to defeat American Richard Torrez by unanimous vote.

The North American, who went into the ring with classical music, hit with both hands and escaped from the much more far-reaching European siege; in the second Torrez was penalized for poking his head and received a protection account with a swing from Jalolov, who after six minutes showed an almost decisive advantage on the ballots.

Despite being up, Jalolov prevailed in the third with his long-distance boxing and secured the gold medal with votes in favor of 30-26, 30-26, 29-26, 29-27, 29-27.

At the beginning of the card, the Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira lost by unanimous vote to the Irish Kellie Harrington, who after being outmatched in the initial three minutes, recovered and with good response blows won the second segment and equalized the lawsuit.

Harrington escaped from the Brazilian’s offenses, with a good punch, placed good rights in Ferreira’s anatomy and took the gold medal.

The other fight on the card was in the women’s tournament; It concluded with the triumph of the British Lauren Price, who defeated the Chinese Li Qian 5-0, with a clean boxing and good impacts from behind.

Cuba, who only competed with men, topped the Olympic boxing medal table with four gold and one bronze medals, followed by Great Britain, with two gold, two silver and two bronze, Russia (1-1-4) , Brazil (1-1-1) and Turkey (1-1-0).