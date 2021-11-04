Press Special Events

Installed in the border city of Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, the Cuban giant Dariel Duquezne (third from left to right) is preparing to continue with his ascending career, something he plans to do at the hands of the former world middleweight champion of the World Boxing Council ( WBC, for its acronym in English), Marco Antonio “Veneno” Rubio.

Originally from Pinar del Río, Cuba, Dariel Duquesne Ramírez, considered by specialists as destined to succeed in the sport of fists, will see action again in Mexican territory, when facing a dangerous opponent such as Cristian Martínez from Tamaulipas, in a duel agreed to six episodes in 90,000 kilograms, in which it will be the backing of the billboard offered by Rocky Special Events (EER), a promoter headed by businessman Héctor Sánchez Arredondo, in co-promotion with R-33 Promotions (Vicente Ruiz), With the support of the municipal presidency, through the Sports Coordination, this Friday at the Solidaridad Sports Center, located next to Deportivo Helios in Ciudad Acuña, which leads the fight that the deaf-mute fighter Gerardo “La Sombra” Castillo will hold. Rodrigo Rodríguez, from Coahuila, eight rounds at bantamweight.

“This is a great opportunity to continue rising… training and receiving advice from a figure like my coach, Marco Antonio ‘Veneno’ Rubio, former world champion, has me extremely inspired and motivated to fight a great battle next Friday, “said the talented boxer.

Mexico vs. USA

In the co-main event of the night, the talented American boxer Breyon Gorham, an old acquaintance of the fans of the city, will seek to accumulate one more victory in his record, when he faces the Monterrey-born Bruno Salazar, eight rounds at super lightweight.

The fighter originally from Houston, Johan Torres will face the Gomezpalatino Gerardo Ramírez, four episodes at cruiserweight.

Rudy Silva (Houston, Texas) will fight four rounds at lightweight with Gustavo Guerrero (Gómez Palacio, Durango); and Ram Gandara (Houston, Texas), vs. Carlos Hernández (Gómez Palacio, Durango), four rounds at bantamweight.

The pride of Ciudad Madera

The pride of Ciudad Madera, Chihuahua, Carlos Vargas, will be measured against Daniel Tovar from Saltillo, in a dispute agreed to eight turns at featherweight.

Luis Ruiz Salas (San Pedro, Coahuila), vs. Iván “Takeshi” Nájera (Nava, Coahuila), four episodes in super bantamweight.

