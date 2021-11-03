The Cibao stadium was a witness last night of the duel that the Lions of the Chosen One and the Aguilas Cibaeñas as part of the Dominican Baseball League Professional. In this clash there was Cuban flavor during the opening because the starting pitchers were the Pinar del Río Yunesky maya for the Eagles and the spirit Yoen socarras by the Lions.

This duel can hardly be enjoyed during an inning and a half because in that period the Spaniard endured five hits that made him come off the mound, although it should be noted that the bad defense of his team had a lot to do with the five annotations that they made him since only two went to his high 9.64 ERA as clean. The Gallos’ staff leader in the National Series ended up carrying his second loss of the young season.

Socarras is in his second experience as a professional after his performance with the Olmecs of Tabasco and the Puebla parakeets on the Mexican Baseball League where he left a balance of two successes and one failure, an ERA of 4.14 during the 37 innings he worked, in addition to striking 32 strikeouts and giving away 14 walks.

Three and a half tickets at the Cibao Stadium. In the Cuban duel 🇨🇺 Yuniesky Maya dominates @EscogidoBBClub without complications while his compatriot Yoen Socarras could barely launch an inning with five runs, two of them clean against the @ aguilascibaenas. # LIDOM pic.twitter.com/LiWAgqkBnx – Lázaro Andrés Reyes (@LazaroAnd_Reyes) November 3, 2021

From the opposite trench “The Pyrrhus “As it is known by the fans Yunesky maya he was impassable during the 5.1 innings he worked thanks to his splendid repertoire (cutter, curve, change and fastball) that allowed him to send four batters to the showers by way of strikes.

The performance of the Cuban Yuniesky Maya with the @aguilascibaenas in the #LIDOM ended today. He pitched 5.1 innings with 4SO, 2H, 1BB to leave his ERA immaculate. pic.twitter.com/37eT9joakz – Lázaro Andrés Reyes (@LazaroAnd_Reyes) November 3, 2021

Maya in this way he already accumulates a couple of successes of the five of his squad in the young season where so far he has not allowed earned runs in the 10.1 innings he has worked.

El Pirro, who throughout his career has worked in multiple countries including the United States, is in its eighth season (Selected (1), Licey (2), Eagles (5)) within the LIDOM with a record of 17 wins and 16 losses.