The curtains of the regular season in the Liga Arco Mexicana del Pacífico are closing. The Antillean representation, as in recent years, has had a leading role and has made itself felt, from the box or the batter’s box.

We propose a brief review of the highlights of Cuban performance in the circuit in which the greatest Creole participation exists throughout the Caribbean.

From the box, a single name

Elián Leyva made his debut for Havana in the National Series in 2007 at the age of 18. After seven seasons in Cuba without any relevance, he took flight to professionalism. Stumbling in the middle and a few miles by plane, he reached the 2018 season with the Charros de Jalisco. Then Elián scored his first luxury note by winning the triple crown in the regular season of the then Mexican Pacific League. Their numbers seemed from another planet but the healthy ambition to compete with oneself can always pay off.

In 2021, the Naranjeros de Hermosillo pitcher, designated to start against the Sultanes de Monterrey in the Play Off Series, had an ERA of 1.54 (2.02 in 18-19), 7 wins (6 in 18-19 ) and his Whip was 0.99 (1.08 in his debut season in the LMP). It was also ninth in gifted chocolates.

LEADERS AT PITCHING 👉 PCLA

🍊 Elian Leyva 1.54

🦅 Manuel Chavez 2.04

🪓 David Holmberg 2.43 👉 WON

🍊 Elian Leyva 7

➡️ 6 tied with 6 👉 PUNCHES

🪓 Octavio Acosta 69

🍅 Manny Bañuelos 61

🍊 Ryan Verdugo 60 👉 INNINGS RELEASED

🍊 Ryan Verdugo 82.1

🐴 Javier Solano 82 pic.twitter.com/RzmdxYcmP1 – Joframaso⚾️ (@joframaso) December 24, 2021

Elián led in the winter season in victories, effectiveness and the Whip among all the pitchers on the Mexican circuit, and he is surely one of the best, if not the best, of all the Caribbean leagues this season.

In the batter’s box, I play split

With the tree in hand, several Cubans played a leading role. Yadir Drake hit .305 and led Cubans to rank in the league’s top 15 (9) in that department. He was followed closely by Roel Santos (.302), and Josuan Hernández with .297.

Cuban power 🇨🇺 Félix Pérez continues to see the ball like a melon 🍈 #LigaARCO ⚾️pic.twitter.com / TABK3eMm3y – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) December 1, 2021

The fight for the top driver was close and a criollo, Félix Pérez, finished in second place (46), just one behind leader Joey Meneses. Charro Dariel Álvarez also climbed into thirteenth place if we organize the list based on OPS (.886), while the absolute leader in stolen bases also has a Cuban passport. Dairon Blanco topped the list with 21 scams, while Creoles Roel Santos (14) and Yoelkis Guivert (7) were also included in the top 15 in the league.

This Saturday the postseason begins and it will be a pleasure to see the participation of the Cubans in the fight. Two starting pitchers are announced in the corresponding pitching rotations (Yoanner Negrín for the Yaquis and Elián Leyva for the Naranjeros). Then Josuan with his new team from Monterrey, Félix and Dariel to the rhythm of a Mexican corrido, Rusney Castillo from Elián’s squire in Hermosillo, Dairon from Culiacán and Roel with the leaders of Navojoa will put us to enjoy good baseball and healthy rivalry between the born on the largest island in the Caribbean.