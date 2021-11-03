By Dency Milan

With the last out roll by Yuli Gurriel, and the MVP achieved by Jorge Soler in the Major League Baseball-MLB, we can be certain that Cuban talent and pride stands out and steals headlines. Well in the Mexican Arch League of the Pacific There are also Cubans, standing out and leading the guiding voice.

The performances of Maikel Serrano and Roel santos occupy us, since both are active in the Mayos de Navojoa, which right now are leaders and with an overwhelming pace.

Roel is a skillful player, with results in the series of the Caribbean circuit, like Maikel, but the performance that both are having pushes the team to lead a victorious path.

Who said catchers didn’t run? 🤔 Alán Espinoza stole the third (and street 👀) #SKYSportsMX #LaMPXSKY @ liga_arco # MayosDeCorazón # SomosTradition 🪓🏹 pic.twitter.com/uySOSd703m – Mayos de Navojoa (@OficialMayos) November 3, 2021

Outfielder born in Granma is in charge of opening the Mayos lineup, while Serrano’s trying to produce the most for the team, therefore the weight of the powerful hits falls on him. Both have not left the slightest doubt that they are doing their job.

Yesterday’s game was a true example of that, when Roel Santos 4-2, with two runs scored and one RBI, stood out from his position of first in the Mayos shootout. So far this season Roel Santos has a .296 offensive average, a product of 29 indisputable, with 15 runs scored, seven RBIs, four walks and 13 strikeouts, always acting as a forward man and in center field.

The Golden HIT of the night to stay with the Tribal War. # SKYSportsMX # LaMPXSKY # HoyJuegoXTi 🎀 #VamosMayos # MayosDeCorazón 🪓 # SomosTradition 🏹 pic.twitter.com/7K7IyZ1ZVU – Mayos de Navojoa (@OficialMayos) November 1, 2021

Hit by Maikel Serrano to leave the Yaquis on the ground

By Maikel serrano There was a sample of the power that has led him to grab headlines so far in the Arco League, yesterday the Cuban slugger hit a home run, his sixth of the season to tie for the leadership of this department with Nick Torres, his rival on duty from Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo and incidentally reaffirm himself as the leader in RBIs of the tournament with 23. Serrano only hit the aforementioned homer in three at-bats, with one scored and one RBI, to have an overall line so far this season of .345 average of. batting and .598 for SLG, with 30 hits, 11 runs scored, 23 RBIs, eight walks and 19 strikeouts. Always taking turns in the thick of the lineup.

Undoubtedly, Cuban talent comes to take the course within some prominent Mayos who have already launched their candidacy that they are serious, leading the first round of the Mexican winter championship.